2023 Women's International Friendly
- Trinity Rodman (18')
Match Formations
- Murphy18
- Dunn19
- Davidson12
- Girma4
- Krueger20
- Horan10
- Sullivan17
- Sonnett14
- Rapinoe15
- Morgan13
- Rodman25
Game Information
Soldier Field
5:30 PM, September 24, 2023Coverage: TNT
Chicago, Illinois, USA
- Referees:
- Carly Shaw-Maclaren
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
26'
Foul by Crystal Dunn (USA).
20'
Robyn Moodaly (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
Foul by Andi Sullivan (USA).
Women's Int. Friendly News
Megan Rapinoe reflects on USWNT memories ahead of her final game
Megan Rapinoe gets emotional talking about the on-field and off-field impact of the USWNT ahead of her final game.
Putellas demands 'zero tolerance' for abuse
Alexia Putellas speaks about the agreement between the players and the Spanish federation ahead of the Women's Nations League.