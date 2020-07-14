Manchester United MAN
Southampton SOUT
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
12
-
Stuart Armstrong Goal
-
-
20
-
Marcus Rashford Goal
-
-
23
-
Anthony Martial Goal
-
-
44
-
James Ward-Prowse Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
53
-
Jack Stephens Yellow Card
-
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Matic
- Pogba
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Anthony Martial 23'
Goals 1
|
10 Marcus Rashford 20'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
25 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- McCarthy
- Bertrand
- Bednarek
- Stephens
- Walker-Peters
- Redmond
- Romeu
- Ward-Prowse
- Armstrong
- Adams
- Ings
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
|
5 Jack Stephens 53'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Oriol Romeu
Goals 0
|
16 James Ward-Prowse 44'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Stuart Armstrong 12'
Goals 1
|
10 Che Adams
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Angus Gunn
Saves 0
|
29 Jake Vokins
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
38 Kevin Danso
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Will Ferry
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|53'
|Jack Stephens (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|52'
|Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
|52'
|Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Match Stats
MAN
SOUT
Possession
54% 46%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (4)
4 (2)
|MAN
|SOUT
|7
|Fouls
|8
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|35
|+49
|93
|2
|Manchester City
|35
|+57
|72
|3
|Chelsea
|35
|+14
|60
|4
|Leicester City
|35
|+29
|59
|5
|Manchester United
|34
|+26
|58
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|35
|+11
|55
|7
|Sheffield United
|35
|+5
|54
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|+9
|52
|9
|Arsenal
|35
|+7
|50
|10
|Burnley
|35
|-8
|50
|11
|Everton
|35
|-11
|45
|12
|Southampton
|34
|-13
|44
|13
|Newcastle United
|35
|-16
|43
|14
|Crystal Palace
|35
|-15
|42
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|35
|-16
|36
|16
|West Ham United
|35
|-15
|34
|17
|Watford
|35
|-21
|34
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|35
|-24
|31
|19
|Aston Villa
|35
|-27
|30
|20
|Norwich City
|35
|-41
|21
