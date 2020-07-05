Southampton SOUT
Manchester City MNC
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
16
-
Che Adams Goal
-
4-4-2
- McCarthy
- Bertrand
- Bednarek
- Stephens
- Walker-Peters
- Redmond
- Romeu
- Ward-Prowse
- Armstrong
- Adams
- Ings
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Oriol Romeu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Che Adams 16'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
28 Angus Gunn
Saves 0
|
29 Jake Vokins
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
38 Kevin Danso
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Will Ferry
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Zinchenko
- Laporte
- García
- Cancelo
- Silva
- Fernandinho
- Silva
- Sterling
- Jesus
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
21 David Silva
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
69 Tommy Doyle
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|37'
|Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
|37'
|Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Cancelo.
|36'
|Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
SOUT
MNC
Possession
29% 71%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (2)
8 (3)
|SOUT
|MNC
|2
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|2
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|3
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|33
|+47
|89
|2
|Manchester City
|32
|+48
|66
|3
|Leicester City
|33
|+32
|58
|4
|Chelsea
|33
|+16
|57
|5
|Manchester United
|33
|+23
|55
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|33
|+9
|52
|7
|Arsenal
|33
|+8
|49
|8
|Sheffield United
|33
|+1
|48
|9
|Burnley
|33
|-9
|46
|10
|Tottenham Hotspur
|32
|+7
|45
|11
|Everton
|32
|-7
|44
|12
|Newcastle United
|33
|-10
|43
|13
|Crystal Palace
|33
|-12
|42
|14
|Southampton
|32
|-14
|40
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|33
|-9
|36
|16
|West Ham United
|33
|-18
|31
|17
|Watford
|33
|-23
|28
|18
|Aston Villa
|33
|-26
|27
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|33
|-27
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|33
|-36
|21
