  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 11
    • Shkodran Mustafi Yellow Card
  • 20
    • Edward Nketiah Goal
Southampton Logo Southampton SOUT Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
SOUT
4-4-2
ARS
4-3-3
SOUT
4-4-2
  • 1McCarthy
  • 21Bertrand
  • 35Bednarek
  • 5Stephens
  • 43Valery
  • 22Redmond
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 16Ward-Prowse
  • 17Armstrong
  • 20Obafemi
  • 9Ings
No. Name
1 Alex McCarthy
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jack Stephens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ryan Bertrand
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
43 Yan Valery
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 James Ward-Prowse
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Nathan Redmond
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Stuart Armstrong
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Michael Obafemi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Danny Ings
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
7 Shane Long
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Oriol Romeu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Jannik Vestergaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Angus Gunn
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Che Adams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Kyle Walker-Peters
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Jake Vokins
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 William Smallbone
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
52 Nathan Tella
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

36' Foul by Yan Valery (Southampton).
36' Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33' Offside, Southampton. Alex McCarthy tries a through ball, but Michael Obafemi is caught offside.

Match Stats

SOUT
ARS

Possession

44% 56%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (1)
3 (2)
SOUT ARS
3 Fouls 1
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
0 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 31 +49 86
2 Manchester City 30 +45 63
3 Leicester City 31 +30 55
4 Chelsea 30 +13 51
5 Manchester United 31 +17 49
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 +10 49
7 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +9 45
8 Sheffield United 31 -1 44
9 Crystal Palace 31 -8 42
10 Everton 31 -8 41
11 Arsenal 30 0 40
12 Burnley 30 -11 39
13 Newcastle United 31 -13 39
14 Southampton 30 -14 37
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 31 -7 33
16 Watford 30 -17 28
17 West Ham United 31 -19 27
18 AFC Bournemouth 31 -21 27
19 Aston Villa 31 -23 27
20 Norwich City 31 -31 21