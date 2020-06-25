-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
11
-
Shkodran Mustafi Yellow Card
-
-
20
-
Edward Nketiah Goal
-
- McCarthy
- Bertrand
- Bednarek
- Stephens
- Valery
- Redmond
- Højbjerg
- Ward-Prowse
- Armstrong
- Obafemi
- Ings
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
43 Yan Valery
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
14 Oriol Romeu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Angus Gunn
Saves 0
|
10 Che Adams
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Jake Vokins
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
52 Nathan Tella
Goals 0
- Martinez
- Tierney
- Holding
- Mustafi
- Bellerín
- Saka
- Xhaka
- Ceballos
- Aubameyang
- Nketiah
- Pépé
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
20 Shkodran Mustafi 11'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
77 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Edward Nketiah 20'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
10 Mesut Özil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Matt Macey
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|36'
|Foul by Yan Valery (Southampton).
|36'
|Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|33'
|Offside, Southampton. Alex McCarthy tries a through ball, but Michael Obafemi is caught offside.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SOUT
|ARS
|3
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|31
|+49
|86
|2
|Manchester City
|30
|+45
|63
|3
|Leicester City
|31
|+30
|55
|4
|Chelsea
|30
|+13
|51
|5
|Manchester United
|31
|+17
|49
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|31
|+10
|49
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|31
|+9
|45
|8
|Sheffield United
|31
|-1
|44
|9
|Crystal Palace
|31
|-8
|42
|10
|Everton
|31
|-8
|41
|11
|Arsenal
|30
|0
|40
|12
|Burnley
|30
|-11
|39
|13
|Newcastle United
|31
|-13
|39
|14
|Southampton
|30
|-14
|37
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|31
|-7
|33
|16
|Watford
|30
|-17
|28
|17
|West Ham United
|31
|-19
|27
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|31
|-21
|27
|19
|Aston Villa
|31
|-23
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|31
|-31
|21
