11
-
Karim Benzema Penalty - Scored
-
-
23
-
On: Martín Aguirregabiria|Off: Ximo Navarro
-
4-3-3
- Courtois
- Mendy
- Varane
- Éder Militão
- Vázquez
- Modric
- Casemiro
- Kroos
- Asensio
- Benzema
- Rodrygo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Karim Benzema 11'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
27 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
11 Gareth Bale
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
24 Mariano
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Brahim Díaz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
4-4-2
- Gago
- Marín
- Ely
- Laguardia
- NavarroOn: Martín Aguirregabiria | Off: Ximo Navarro
- Méndez
- Fejsa
- Camarasa
- Burke
- Joselu
- Pérez
|No.
|Name
|
13 Roberto
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Adrián Marín
Goals 0
|
23 Ximo Navarro
Goals 0
23' 21 Martín Aguirregabiria
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Édgar Méndez
Goals 0
|
24 Oliver Burke
Goals 0
|
9 Joselu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Rafa Navarro
Goals 0
|
19 Manu García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Pere Pons
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Luis Rioja
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Borja Sainz
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Alfredo Di Stéfano
-
,
Match Commentary
|37'
|Attempt missed. Joselu (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adrián Marín.
|35'
|Attempt missed. Joselu (Alavés) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oliver Burke.
|33'
|Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
MAD
ALV
Possession
74% 26%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (1)
6 (1)
|MAD
|ALV
|4
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|1
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Real Madrid
|34
|+41
|77
|2
|Barcelona
|35
|+43
|76
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|35
|+21
|63
|4
|Sevilla FC
|35
|+17
|63
|5
|Villarreal
|35
|+12
|57
|6
|Getafe
|35
|+9
|53
|7
|Real Sociedad
|35
|+7
|51
|8
|Valencia
|35
|-6
|50
|9
|Granada
|35
|+3
|50
|10
|Athletic Bilbao
|35
|+8
|48
|11
|Osasuna
|35
|-10
|45
|12
|Levante
|35
|-7
|43
|13
|Real Betis
|35
|-8
|41
|14
|Real Valladolid
|35
|-10
|39
|15
|Eibar
|35
|-17
|36
|16
|Celta Vigo
|35
|-10
|36
|17
|Alavés
|34
|-19
|35
|18
|Mallorca
|35
|-22
|32
|19
|Leganes
|35
|-24
|29
|20
|Espanyol
|35
|-28
|24
