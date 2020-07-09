-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
45
-
Raúl de Tomás Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Ansu Fati|Off: Nélson Semedo
-
-
50
-
Ansu Fati Red Card
-
-
53
-
Pol Lozano Red Card
-
-
56
-
Luis Suárez Goal
-
- ter Stegen
- Alba
- Lenglet
- Piqué
- SemedoOn: Ansu Fati | Off: Nélson Semedo
- Roberto
- Busquets
- Rakitic
- Messi
- Suárez
- Griezmann
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 31 Ansu Fati 50'
Goals 0
|
9 Luis Suárez 56'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Arturo Vidal
Goals 0
|
13 Neto
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Arthur
Goals 0
|
43 Jorge Cuenca
Goals 0
|
35 Dani Morer
Goals 0
|
42 Monchu
Goals 0
|
28 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Alex Collado
Goals 0
|
26 Iñaki Peña
Goals 0
- López
- Vilà
- Cabrera
- Espinosa
- Calero
- Perea
- Roca
- López
- Lozano
- de Tomás
- Embarba
|No.
|Name
|
13 Diego López
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Dídac Vilà
Goals 0
|
34 Víctor Perea
Goals 0
|
15 David López
Goals 0
|
21 Marc Roca
Goals 0
|
26 Pol Lozano 53'
Goals 0
|
11 Raúl de Tomás 45'
Goals 0
|
23 Adri Embarba
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
16 Javi López
Goals 0
|
5 Naldo
Goals 0
|
10 Sergi Darder
Goals 0
|
7 Wu Lei
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Camp Nou
-
,
Match Commentary
|65'
|Víctor Gómez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|65'
|Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
|59'
|Offside, Espanyol. Bernardo Espinosa tries a through ball, but Raúl de Tomás is caught offside.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BAR
|ESP
|6
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|1
|Red Cards
|1
|2
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|0
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Real Madrid
|34
|+41
|77
|2
|Barcelona
|34
|+42
|73
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|35
|+21
|63
|4
|Sevilla FC
|34
|+16
|60
|5
|Villarreal
|34
|+10
|54
|6
|Getafe
|34
|+11
|53
|7
|Real Sociedad
|34
|+8
|51
|8
|Valencia
|35
|-6
|50
|9
|Athletic Bilbao
|34
|+9
|48
|10
|Granada
|34
|+2
|47
|11
|Osasuna
|34
|-7
|45
|12
|Levante
|34
|-5
|43
|13
|Real Valladolid
|35
|-10
|39
|14
|Real Betis
|34
|-11
|38
|15
|Celta Vigo
|35
|-10
|36
|16
|Alavés
|34
|-19
|35
|17
|Eibar
|34
|-17
|35
|18
|Mallorca
|34
|-24
|29
|19
|Leganes
|34
|-24
|28
|20
|Espanyol
|34
|-27
|24
