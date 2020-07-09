  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 45
    • Raúl de Tomás Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Ansu Fati|Off: Nélson Semedo
  • 50
    • Ansu Fati Red Card
  • 53
    • Pol Lozano Red Card
  • 56
    • Luis Suárez Goal
Barcelona Logo Barcelona BAR Espanyol ESP Espanyol Logo
BAR
4-3-1-2
ESP
5-3-2
BAR
4-3-1-2
  • 1ter Stegen
  • 18Alba
  • 15Lenglet
  • 3Piqué
  • 2Semedo
    On: Ansu Fati | Off: Nélson Semedo
  • 20Roberto
  • 5Busquets
  • 4Rakitic
  • 10Messi
  • 9Suárez
  • 17Griezmann
No. Name
1 Marc-André ter Stegen
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Clément Lenglet
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Gerard Piqué
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Nélson Semedo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 31  Ansu Fati  50'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 1 Red
9 Luis Suárez  56'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Sergio Busquets
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Sergi Roberto
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ivan Rakitic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Antoine Griezmann
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
22 Arturo Vidal
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Neto
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Martin Braithwaite
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Arthur
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
43 Jorge Cuenca
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Dani Morer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
42 Monchu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Ronald Araújo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Alex Collado
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Iñaki Peña
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Camp Nou
  • ,

Match Commentary

65' Víctor Gómez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65' Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
59' Offside, Espanyol. Bernardo Espinosa tries a through ball, but Raúl de Tomás is caught offside.

Match Stats

BAR
ESP

Possession

74% 26%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (1)
3 (1)
BAR ESP
6 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 1
1 Red Cards 1
2 Offsides 1
5 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 0
Spanish Primera División Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Real Madrid 34 +41 77
2 Barcelona 34 +42 73
3 Atletico Madrid 35 +21 63
4 Sevilla FC 34 +16 60
5 Villarreal 34 +10 54
6 Getafe 34 +11 53
7 Real Sociedad 34 +8 51
8 Valencia 35 -6 50
9 Athletic Bilbao 34 +9 48
10 Granada 34 +2 47
11 Osasuna 34 -7 45
12 Levante 34 -5 43
13 Real Valladolid 35 -10 39
14 Real Betis 34 -11 38
15 Celta Vigo 35 -10 36
16 Alavés 34 -19 35
17 Eibar 34 -17 35
18 Mallorca 34 -24 29
19 Leganes 34 -24 28
20 Espanyol 34 -27 24