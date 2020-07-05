Villarreal VILL
Barcelona BAR
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
3
-
Pau Torres (OG)
-
4-4-2
- Asenjo
- Moreno
- Torres
- Albiol
- Mario
- Cazorla
- Iborra
- Zambo Anguissa
- Chukwueze
- Alcácer
- Moreno
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
4 Pau Torres OG3'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Mario
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Paco Alcácer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 Bruno
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Moi Gómez
Goals 0
|
20 Rubén Peña
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-1-2-1-2
- ter Stegen
- Alba
- Lenglet
- Piqué
- Semedo
- Busquets
- Roberto
- Vidal
- Messi
- Suárez
- Griezmann
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Arturo Vidal
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Neto
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Arthur
Goals 0
|
43 Jorge Cuenca
Goals 0
|
35 Dani Morer
Goals 0
|
42 Monchu
Goals 0
|
28 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Alex Collado
Goals 0
|
26 Iñaki Peña
Saves 0
|
31 Ansu Fati
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio de la Cerámica
-
,
Match Commentary
|7'
|Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|7'
|Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
|6'
|Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Match Stats
VILL
BAR
Possession
35% 61%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
1 (0)
|VILL
|BAR
|0
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Real Madrid
|34
|+41
|77
|2
|Barcelona
|33
|+39
|70
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|34
|+21
|62
|4
|Sevilla FC
|33
|+15
|57
|5
|Villarreal
|33
|+13
|54
|6
|Getafe
|34
|+11
|53
|7
|Real Sociedad
|33
|+8
|50
|8
|Athletic Bilbao
|34
|+9
|48
|9
|Valencia
|34
|-7
|47
|10
|Granada
|34
|+2
|47
|11
|Osasuna
|34
|-7
|45
|12
|Levante
|33
|-5
|42
|13
|Real Valladolid
|34
|-9
|39
|14
|Real Betis
|34
|-11
|38
|15
|Alavés
|34
|-19
|35
|16
|Celta Vigo
|34
|-10
|35
|17
|Eibar
|33
|-16
|35
|18
|Mallorca
|34
|-24
|29
|19
|Leganes
|34
|-24
|28
|20
|Espanyol
|34
|-27
|24
