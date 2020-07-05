Athletic Bilbao ATH
Real Madrid MAD
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
21
-
On: Unai Núñez|Off: Yeray
-
4-2-3-1
- Simón
- Berchiche
- Martínez
- YerayOn: Unai Núñez | Off: Yeray
- Capa
- García
- López
- Córdoba
- García
- Muniain
- Williams
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
5 Yeray
Goals 0
21' 3 Unai Núñez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ander Capa
Goals 0
|
10 Iker Muniain
Goals 0
|
14 Dani García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Raúl García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Ibai Gómez
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
23 Kenan Kodro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Iñigo Lekue
Goals 0
|
16 Mikel Vesga
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Oihan Sancet
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Courtois
- Marcelo
- Ramos
- Éder Militão
- Carvajal
- Modric
- Casemiro
- Valverde
- Asensio
- Benzema
- Rodrygo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
11 Gareth Bale
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Mariano
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Luka Jovic
Goals 0
|
21 Brahim Díaz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: San Mamés
-
,
-
Bilbao
Match Commentary
|30'
|Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|30'
|Foul by Unai López (Athletic Club).
|25'
|Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
ATH
MAD
Possession
39% 61%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
4 (1)
|ATH
|MAD
|3
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|1
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Real Madrid
|33
|+40
|74
|2
|Barcelona
|33
|+39
|70
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|34
|+21
|62
|4
|Sevilla FC
|33
|+15
|57
|5
|Villarreal
|33
|+13
|54
|6
|Getafe
|33
|+11
|52
|7
|Real Sociedad
|33
|+8
|50
|8
|Athletic Bilbao
|33
|+10
|48
|9
|Valencia
|34
|-7
|47
|10
|Granada
|34
|+2
|47
|11
|Osasuna
|33
|-7
|44
|12
|Levante
|33
|-5
|42
|13
|Real Valladolid
|34
|-9
|39
|14
|Real Betis
|34
|-11
|38
|15
|Alavés
|34
|-19
|35
|16
|Celta Vigo
|34
|-10
|35
|17
|Eibar
|33
|-16
|35
|18
|Mallorca
|34
|-24
|29
|19
|Leganes
|33
|-25
|25
|20
|Espanyol
|33
|-26
|24
