  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 11
    • Diego Costa (OG)
  • 17
    • Marc-André ter Stegen Yellow Card
  • 18
    • Gerard Piqué Yellow Card
  • 19
    • Saúl Ñíguez Penalty - Scored
  • 35
    • Saúl Ñíguez Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
Barcelona Logo Barcelona BAR Atletico Madrid ATL Atletico Madrid Logo
  • 1ter Stegen
  • 18Alba
  • 15Lenglet
  • 3Piqué
  • 2Semedo
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 22Vidal
  • 28Puig
  • 9Suárez
  • 10Messi
No. Name
1 Marc-André ter Stegen  17'
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Clément Lenglet
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Gerard Piqué  18'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Nélson Semedo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Luis Suárez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Sergio Busquets
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ivan Rakitic
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Arturo Vidal
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
  • Shots 5
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
13 Neto
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Antoine Griezmann
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Samuel Umtiti
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Sergi Roberto
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Martin Braithwaite
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Arthur
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
42 Monchu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Ronald Araújo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Alex Collado
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Iñaki Peña
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Ansu Fati
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Camp Nou
  • ,

Match Commentary

47' Hand ball by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
45' Second Half begins Barcelona 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
45'+5' First Half ends, Barcelona 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

Match Stats

BAR
ATL

Possession

74% 26%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (3)
4 (1)
BAR ATL
7 Fouls 7
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
2 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 3
Spanish Primera División Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Real Madrid 32 +39 71
2 Barcelona 32 +39 69
3 Atletico Madrid 32 +18 58
4 Sevilla FC 32 +12 54
5 Getafe 32 +12 52
6 Villarreal 32 +11 51
7 Real Sociedad 32 +7 47
8 Valencia 32 -5 46
9 Athletic Bilbao 32 +8 45
10 Granada 32 0 43
11 Osasuna 32 -9 41
12 Levante 32 -5 41
13 Real Betis 32 -9 37
14 Real Valladolid 32 -10 35
15 Eibar 32 -14 35
16 Alavés 32 -16 35
17 Celta Vigo 32 -6 34
18 Mallorca 32 -25 26
19 Leganes 32 -22 25
20 Espanyol 32 -25 24