-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
11
-
Diego Costa (OG)
-
-
17
-
Marc-André ter Stegen Yellow Card
-
-
18
-
Gerard Piqué Yellow Card
-
-
19
-
Saúl Ñíguez Penalty - Scored
-
-
35
-
Saúl Ñíguez Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- ter Stegen
- Alba
- Lenglet
- Piqué
- Semedo
- Rakitic
- Busquets
- Vidal
- Puig
- Suárez
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
1 Marc-André ter Stegen 17'
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Gerard Piqué 18'
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Arturo Vidal
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Neto
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Arthur
Goals 0
|
42 Monchu
Goals 0
|
24 Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Alex Collado
Goals 0
|
26 Iñaki Peña
Goals 0
|
31 Ansu Fati
Goals 0
- Oblak
- Renan Lodi
- Felipe
- Giménez
- Arias
- Carrasco
- Ñíguez
- Thomas
- Correa
- Costa
- Llorente
|No.
|Name
|
13 Jan Oblak
Saves 3
|
18 Felipe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Saúl Ñíguez 19' 35'
Goals 1
|
5 Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
|
19 Diego Costa OG11'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Vitolo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Thomas Lemar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
35 Manu Sánchez
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Camp Nou
-
,
Match Commentary
|47'
|Hand ball by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
|45'
|Second Half begins Barcelona 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
|45'+5'
|First Half ends, Barcelona 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BAR
|ATL
|7
|Fouls
|7
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|3
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Real Madrid
|32
|+39
|71
|2
|Barcelona
|32
|+39
|69
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|32
|+18
|58
|4
|Sevilla FC
|32
|+12
|54
|5
|Getafe
|32
|+12
|52
|6
|Villarreal
|32
|+11
|51
|7
|Real Sociedad
|32
|+7
|47
|8
|Valencia
|32
|-5
|46
|9
|Athletic Bilbao
|32
|+8
|45
|10
|Granada
|32
|0
|43
|11
|Osasuna
|32
|-9
|41
|12
|Levante
|32
|-5
|41
|13
|Real Betis
|32
|-9
|37
|14
|Real Valladolid
|32
|-10
|35
|15
|Eibar
|32
|-14
|35
|16
|Alavés
|32
|-16
|35
|17
|Celta Vigo
|32
|-6
|34
|18
|Mallorca
|32
|-25
|26
|19
|Leganes
|32
|-22
|25
|20
|Espanyol
|32
|-25
|24
