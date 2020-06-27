-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
12
-
Jordi Alba Yellow Card
-
-
20
-
Luis Suárez Goal - Header
-
- Blanco
- Araujo
- De Miera Colmeiro
- Aidoo
- González
- Suárez
- Yokuslu
- Méndez
- Vázquez
- Smolov
- Aspas
|No.
|Name
|
13 Rubén Blanco
Saves 0
|
16 Jorge
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Joseph Aidoo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Brais Méndez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Iago Aspas
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
3 Nolito
Goals 0
|
12 Rafinha
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Santi Mina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Pape Diop
Goals 0
|
25 Iván Villar
Saves 0
|
40 Dragan Rosic
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- ter Stegen
- Alba
- Umtiti
- Piqué
- Semedo
- Puig
- Rakitic
- Vidal
- Fati
- Suárez
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba 12'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
|
22 Arturo Vidal
Goals 0
|
9 Luis Suárez 20'
Goals 1
|
31 Ansu Fati
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Neto
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Arthur
Goals 0
|
43 Jorge Cuenca
Goals 0
|
35 Dani Morer
Goals 0
|
42 Monchu
Goals 0
|
24 Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Alex Collado
Goals 0
|
26 Iñaki Peña
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Balaídos
-
,
Match Commentary
|22'
|Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
|22'
|Attempt blocked. Fedor Smolov (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
|20'
|Goal! Celta de Vigo 0, Barcelona 1. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a set piece situation.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CEL
|BAR
|2
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|4
|0
|Saves
|1
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Real Madrid
|31
|+38
|68
|2
|Barcelona
|31
|+39
|68
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|31
|+17
|55
|4
|Sevilla FC
|32
|+12
|54
|5
|Getafe
|31
|+11
|49
|6
|Villarreal
|31
|+9
|48
|7
|Real Sociedad
|31
|+8
|47
|8
|Valencia
|31
|-3
|46
|9
|Athletic Bilbao
|32
|+8
|45
|10
|Granada
|31
|+1
|43
|11
|Osasuna
|31
|-10
|38
|12
|Levante
|31
|-7
|38
|13
|Real Betis
|31
|-7
|37
|14
|Real Valladolid
|32
|-10
|35
|15
|Alavés
|31
|-15
|35
|16
|Celta Vigo
|31
|-6
|33
|17
|Eibar
|31
|-15
|32
|18
|Mallorca
|32
|-25
|26
|19
|Leganes
|31
|-21
|25
|20
|Espanyol
|31
|-24
|24
