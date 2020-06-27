  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 12
    • Jordi Alba Yellow Card
  • 20
    • Luis Suárez Goal - Header
Celta Vigo Logo Celta Vigo CEL Barcelona BAR Barcelona Logo
CEL
3-5-2
BAR
4-3-3
CEL
3-5-2
  • 13Blanco
  • 4Araujo
  • 16De Miera Colmeiro
  • 18Aidoo
  • 29González
  • 6Suárez
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 23Méndez
  • 20Vázquez
  • 9Smolov
  • 10Aspas
No. Name
13 Rubén Blanco
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Jorge
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Néstor Araujo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Joseph Aidoo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Denis Suárez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Brais Méndez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Okay Yokuslu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Jacobo González
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Kevin Vázquez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Fedor Smolov
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Iago Aspas
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
19 Gabriel Fernandez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Nolito
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Rafinha
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Jeison Murillo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Santi Mina
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Filip Bradaric
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Cucho Hernández
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Pape Diop
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Iván Villar
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
40 Dragan Rosic
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Sergio Bermejo Lillo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 José Manuel Fontán
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Balaídos
  • ,

Match Commentary

22' Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
22' Attempt blocked. Fedor Smolov (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
20' Goal! Celta de Vigo 0, Barcelona 1. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a set piece situation.

Match Stats

CEL
BAR

Possession

22% 78%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (1)
5 (1)
CEL BAR
2 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 4
0 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

Spanish Primera División Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Real Madrid 31 +38 68
2 Barcelona 31 +39 68
3 Atletico Madrid 31 +17 55
4 Sevilla FC 32 +12 54
5 Getafe 31 +11 49
6 Villarreal 31 +9 48
7 Real Sociedad 31 +8 47
8 Valencia 31 -3 46
9 Athletic Bilbao 32 +8 45
10 Granada 31 +1 43
11 Osasuna 31 -10 38
12 Levante 31 -7 38
13 Real Betis 31 -7 37
14 Real Valladolid 32 -10 35
15 Alavés 31 -15 35
16 Celta Vigo 31 -6 33
17 Eibar 31 -15 32
18 Mallorca 32 -25 26
19 Leganes 31 -21 25
20 Espanyol 31 -24 24