-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
15
-
Kevin De Bruyne Goal
-
-
25
-
James Ward-Prowse Penalty - Scored
-
-
40
-
Riyad Mahrez Goal
-
-
45+3
-
Ilkay Gündogan Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Ederson
- Zinchenko
- Laporte
- Dias
- Walker
- Gündogan
- Fernandinho
- De Bruyne
- Foden
- Silva
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
8 Ilkay Gündogan 45'+3'
Goals 1
|
17 Kevin De Bruyne 15'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez 40'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- McCarthy
- Salisu
- Vestergaard
- Bednarek
- Bertrand
- Stephens
- Ward-Prowse
- Djenepo
- Armstrong
- Redmond
- Adams
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 James Ward-Prowse 25'
Goals 1
|
10 Che Adams
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Will Ferry
Goals 0
|
23 Nathan Tella
Goals 0
|
31 Kayne Ramsay
Goals 0
|
65 Caleb Watts
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+4'
|First Half ends, Manchester City 3, Southampton 1.
|45'+3'
|Goal! Manchester City 3, Southampton 1. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
|45'+3'
|Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|SOU
|3
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|3
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|28
|+37
|65
|2
|Manchester United
|28
|+23
|54
|3
|Leicester City
|28
|+16
|53
|4
|Chelsea
|28
|+19
|50
|5
|West Ham United
|27
|+11
|48
|6
|Everton
|27
|+4
|46
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|27
|+18
|45
|8
|Liverpool
|28
|+11
|43
|9
|Aston Villa
|26
|+11
|40
|10
|Arsenal
|27
|+7
|38
|11
|Leeds United
|27
|-3
|35
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|28
|-9
|35
|13
|Crystal Palace
|28
|-17
|34
|14
|Southampton
|27
|-11
|33
|15
|Burnley
|28
|-16
|30
|16
|Newcastle United
|27
|-17
|27
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|27
|-8
|26
|18
|Fulham
|28
|-11
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|28
|-36
|18
|20
|Sheffield United
|28
|-29
|14
