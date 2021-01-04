  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 2
    • Danny Ings Goal
  • 3
    • Thiago Yellow Card
  • 15
    • Andy Robertson Yellow Card
  • 32
    • On: Nathan Tella|Off: Moussa Djenepo
  • HT
    • Halftime
Southampton Logo Southampton SOUT Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
SOUT
4-4-2
LIV
4-3-3
SOUT
4-4-2
  • 44Forster
  • 3Bertrand
  • 5Stephens
  • 35Bednarek
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 12Djenepo
    On: Nathan Tella | Off: Moussa Djenepo
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 27Diallo
  • 17Armstrong
  • 32Walcott
  • 9Ings
No. Name
44 Fraser Forster
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jack Stephens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Ryan Bertrand
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker-Peters
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 James Ward-Prowse
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Ibrahima Diallo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Moussa Djenepo
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32' 23  Nathan Tella
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Stuart Armstrong
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Theo Walcott
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Danny Ings  2'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
7 Shane Long
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41 Harry Lewis
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Yan Valery
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
40 Daniel N'Lundulu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Jake Vokins
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 William Smallbone
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Kayne Ramsay
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
72 Kgagelo Chauke
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
Match Commentary

54' Attempt missed. Theo Walcott (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters with a headed pass.
54' Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54' Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).

Match Stats

SOUT
LIV

Possession

36% 64%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (1)
8 (0)
SOUT LIV
3 Fouls 8
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
4 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 5
0 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 16 +17 33
2 Manchester United 16 +9 33
3 Leicester City 17 +10 32
4 Tottenham Hotspur 16 +14 29
5 Manchester City 15 +11 29
6 Everton 16 +6 29
7 Aston Villa 15 +13 26
8 Chelsea 17 +11 26
9 Southampton 16 +6 26
10 West Ham United 17 +3 26
11 Arsenal 17 +1 23
12 Leeds United 17 -3 23
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 -6 22
14 Crystal Palace 17 -7 22
15 Newcastle United 16 -8 19
16 Burnley 15 -11 16
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 17 -7 14
18 Fulham 15 -10 11
19 West Bromwich Albion 17 -28 8
20 Sheffield United 17 -21 2