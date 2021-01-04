-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
2
-
Danny Ings Goal
-
-
3
-
Thiago Yellow Card
-
-
15
-
Andy Robertson Yellow Card
-
-
32
-
On: Nathan Tella|Off: Moussa Djenepo
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Forster
- Bertrand
- Stephens
- Bednarek
- Walker-Peters
- DjenepoOn: Nathan Tella | Off: Moussa Djenepo
- Ward-Prowse
- Diallo
- Armstrong
- Walcott
- Ings
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
32' 23 Nathan Tella
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Theo Walcott
Goals 0
|
9 Danny Ings 2'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
41 Harry Lewis
Saves 0
|
18 Yan Valery
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Jake Vokins
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Kayne Ramsay
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Alcantara
- Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Andy Robertson 15'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago 3'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|54'
|Attempt missed. Theo Walcott (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters with a headed pass.
|54'
|Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|54'
|Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SOUT
|LIV
|3
|Fouls
|8
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|4
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|5
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|16
|+17
|33
|2
|Manchester United
|16
|+9
|33
|3
|Leicester City
|17
|+10
|32
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16
|+14
|29
|5
|Manchester City
|15
|+11
|29
|6
|Everton
|16
|+6
|29
|7
|Aston Villa
|15
|+13
|26
|8
|Chelsea
|17
|+11
|26
|9
|Southampton
|16
|+6
|26
|10
|West Ham United
|17
|+3
|26
|11
|Arsenal
|17
|+1
|23
|12
|Leeds United
|17
|-3
|23
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|17
|-6
|22
|14
|Crystal Palace
|17
|-7
|22
|15
|Newcastle United
|16
|-8
|19
|16
|Burnley
|15
|-11
|16
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|17
|-7
|14
|18
|Fulham
|15
|-10
|11
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|17
|-28
|8
|20
|Sheffield United
|17
|-21
|2
Premier League News
Chelsea prepared to be patient with Lampard despite poor results - sources
Chelsea are prepared to give Frank Lampard time to turn around the club's poor form despite mounting speculation over his future, sources told ESPN.
FA Cup: English FA to help non-Premier League teams get COVID-19 tests
The English FA will help enable all non-Premier League clubs competing in the FA Cup third round this weekend to undergo COVID-19 tests.
Man City thrash Chelsea with vintage display; Atletico's balance keeps them top of La Liga; Juve building nicely
Man City rolled back the years with an impressive win at Chelsea, a result that showed a lot of what's going wrong for Lampard and the Blues.
Cavani's Uruguay teammates Suarez, Godin demand Man United striker's ban overturned
Diego Godin and Luis Suarez have joined forces to condemn the FA ban handed to Edinson Cavani while also branding the FA "ignorant" and "racist."
Laurens blasts Man United for weak pursuit of Sancho
Julien Laurens says Dortmund were right to tell Man United to pay up or shut up for Jadon Sancho.
Man City monitoring Ramos contract talks at Real Madrid - sources
Manchester City are closely monitoring Sergio Ramos' situation at Real Madrid with an eye to signing him this summer, sources have told ESPN.