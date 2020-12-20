Southampton SOUT
Manchester City MNC
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
16
-
Raheem Sterling Goal
-
-
25
-
Kevin De Bruyne Yellow Card
-
-
38
-
Oriol Romeu Yellow Card
-
-
41
-
On: Nathan Tella|Off: Danny Ings
-
-
42
-
James Ward-Prowse Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-4-2
- McCarthy
- Bertrand
- Vestergaard
- Bednarek
- Walker-Peters
- Djenepo
- Romeu
- Ward-Prowse
- Walcott
- Adams
- IngsOn: Nathan Tella | Off: Danny Ings
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Oriol Romeu 38'
Goals 0
|
8 James Ward-Prowse 42'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Theo Walcott
Goals 0
|
10 Che Adams
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
41' 23 Nathan Tella
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Dias
- Stones
- Walker
- Rodri
- Gündogan
- Sterling
- De Bruyne
- Silva
- Torres
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Kevin De Bruyne 25'
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Raheem Sterling 16'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
61 Felix Nmecha
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'
|Second Half begins Southampton 0, Manchester City 1.
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Southampton 0, Manchester City 1.
|45'
|Theo Walcott (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
SOUT
MNC
Possession
43% 57%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (2)
5 (2)
|SOUT
|MNC
|5
|Fouls
|5
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|14
|+17
|31
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|+13
|25
|3
|Southampton
|13
|+7
|24
|4
|Leicester City
|13
|+7
|24
|5
|Everton
|13
|+5
|23
|6
|Manchester United
|12
|+3
|23
|7
|Chelsea
|13
|+12
|22
|8
|West Ham United
|13
|+5
|21
|9
|Manchester City
|12
|+6
|20
|10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|13
|-4
|20
|11
|Aston Villa
|11
|+8
|19
|12
|Crystal Palace
|14
|-6
|18
|13
|Leeds United
|13
|-2
|17
|14
|Newcastle United
|12
|-5
|17
|15
|Arsenal
|13
|-5
|14
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|-6
|11
|17
|Burnley
|12
|-12
|10
|18
|Fulham
|13
|-10
|9
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|-16
|7
|20
|Sheffield United
|13
|-17
|1
