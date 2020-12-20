  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 16
    • Raheem Sterling Goal
  • 25
    • Kevin De Bruyne Yellow Card
  • 38
    • Oriol Romeu Yellow Card
  • 41
    • On: Nathan Tella|Off: Danny Ings
  • 42
    • James Ward-Prowse Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
Southampton Logo Southampton SOUT Manchester City MNC Manchester City Logo
SOUT
4-4-2
MNC
4-2-3-1
SOUT
4-4-2
  • 1McCarthy
  • 3Bertrand
  • 4Vestergaard
  • 35Bednarek
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 12Djenepo
  • 6Romeu
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 32Walcott
  • 10Adams
  • 9Ings
    On: Nathan Tella | Off: Danny Ings
No. Name
1 Alex McCarthy
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Jannik Vestergaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Ryan Bertrand
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker-Peters
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Oriol Romeu  38'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 James Ward-Prowse  42'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Moussa Djenepo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Theo Walcott
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Che Adams
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Danny Ings
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41' 23  Nathan Tella
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
44 Fraser Forster
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Ibrahima Diallo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Shane Long
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Nathan Redmond
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jack Stephens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Stuart Armstrong
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
40 Daniel N'Lundulu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Mohammed Salisu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
Match Commentary

45' Second Half begins Southampton 0, Manchester City 1.
45'+3' First Half ends, Southampton 0, Manchester City 1.
45' Theo Walcott (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Match Stats

SOUT
MNC

Possession

43% 57%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (2)
5 (2)
SOUT MNC
5 Fouls 5
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
4 Corner Kicks 3
1 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 14 +17 31
2 Tottenham Hotspur 13 +13 25
3 Southampton 13 +7 24
4 Leicester City 13 +7 24
5 Everton 13 +5 23
6 Manchester United 12 +3 23
7 Chelsea 13 +12 22
8 West Ham United 13 +5 21
9 Manchester City 12 +6 20
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 -4 20
11 Aston Villa 11 +8 19
12 Crystal Palace 14 -6 18
13 Leeds United 13 -2 17
14 Newcastle United 12 -5 17
15 Arsenal 13 -5 14
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 13 -6 11
17 Burnley 12 -12 10
18 Fulham 13 -10 9
19 West Bromwich Albion 13 -16 7
20 Sheffield United 13 -17 1