-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Leno
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- Holding
- Maitland-Niles
- Ceballos
- Elneny
- Saka
- Nketiah
- Pépé
- Aubameyang
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- McCarthy
- Bertrand
- Vestergaard
- Bednarek
- Walker-Peters
- Walcott
- Romeu
- Ward-Prowse
- Armstrong
- Adams
- Ings
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Theo Walcott
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Che Adams
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|5'
|Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|4'
|Foul by Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).
|2'
|Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|SOUT
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|+14
|25
|2
|Liverpool
|12
|+9
|25
|3
|Leicester City
|12
|+9
|24
|4
|Southampton
|12
|+7
|23
|5
|Chelsea
|13
|+12
|22
|6
|Manchester City
|12
|+6
|20
|7
|West Ham United
|12
|+5
|20
|8
|Everton
|12
|+3
|20
|9
|Manchester United
|11
|+2
|20
|10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|13
|-4
|20
|11
|Aston Villa
|10
|+8
|18
|12
|Crystal Palace
|12
|+1
|17
|13
|Newcastle United
|11
|-2
|17
|14
|Leeds United
|12
|-5
|14
|15
|Arsenal
|12
|-5
|13
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|12
|-6
|10
|17
|Burnley
|11
|-12
|9
|18
|Fulham
|12
|-10
|8
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|-16
|7
|20
|Sheffield United
|12
|-16
|1
