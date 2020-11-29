Southampton SOUT
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
16
-
James Ward-Prowse Yellow Card
-
-
23
-
Jan Bednarek Goal - Header
-
-
33
-
James Ward-Prowse Goal - Free-kick
-
-
45
-
On: Dean Henderson|Off: David de Gea
-
-
45
-
On: Edinson Cavani|Off: Mason Greenwood
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
59
-
Bruno Fernandes Goal
-
4-4-2
- McCarthy
- Bertrand
- Vestergaard
- Bednarek
- Walker-Peters
- Djenepo
- Romeu
- Ward-Prowse
- Armstrong
- Adams
- Walcott
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
35 Jan Bednarek 23'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 James Ward-Prowse 16' 33'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Che Adams
Goals 0
|
32 Theo Walcott
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Nathan Tella
Goals 0
4-3-1-2
- de GeaOn: Dean Henderson | Off: David de Gea
- Telles
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- van de Beek
- Matic
- Fred
- Fernandes
- Rashford
- GreenwoodOn: Edinson Cavani | Off: Mason Greenwood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
45' 26 Dean Henderson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Bruno Fernandes 59'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 7 Edinson Cavani
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|68'
|Attempt missed. Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
|67'
|Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Donny van de Beek.
|67'
|Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Match Stats
SOUT
MAN
Possession
53% 47%
Shots (on Goal)
9 (5)
9 (4)
|SOUT
|MAN
|8
|Fouls
|6
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|5
|3
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|10
|+5
|21
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|9
|+12
|20
|3
|Chelsea
|9
|+12
|18
|4
|Leicester City
|9
|+6
|18
|5
|Southampton
|9
|+4
|17
|6
|Everton
|10
|+2
|16
|7
|Aston Villa
|8
|+8
|15
|8
|Manchester City
|9
|+4
|15
|9
|West Ham United
|9
|+5
|14
|10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|9
|-1
|14
|11
|Leeds United
|10
|-2
|14
|12
|Newcastle United
|10
|-3
|14
|13
|Manchester United
|8
|-1
|13
|14
|Arsenal
|9
|-1
|13
|15
|Crystal Palace
|10
|-3
|13
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|-2
|10
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|10
|-11
|6
|18
|Burnley
|9
|-13
|5
|19
|Fulham
|9
|-9
|4
|20
|Sheffield United
|10
|-12
|1
