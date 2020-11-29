  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 16
    • James Ward-Prowse Yellow Card
  • 23
    • Jan Bednarek Goal - Header
  • 33
    • James Ward-Prowse Goal - Free-kick
  • 45
    • On: Dean Henderson|Off: David de Gea
  • 45
    • On: Edinson Cavani|Off: Mason Greenwood
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 59
    • Bruno Fernandes Goal
Southampton Logo Southampton SOUT Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
SOUT
4-4-2
MAN
4-3-1-2
SOUT
4-4-2
  • 1McCarthy
  • 3Bertrand
  • 4Vestergaard
  • 35Bednarek
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 12Djenepo
  • 6Romeu
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 17Armstrong
  • 10Adams
  • 32Walcott
No. Name
1 Alex McCarthy
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Jannik Vestergaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Jan Bednarek  23'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Ryan Bertrand
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker-Peters
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Oriol Romeu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 James Ward-Prowse  16' 33'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Moussa Djenepo
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Stuart Armstrong
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Che Adams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Theo Walcott
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
44 Fraser Forster
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Ibrahima Diallo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Shane Long
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jack Stephens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
40 Daniel N'Lundulu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Michael Obafemi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Nathan Tella
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

68' Attempt missed. Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
67' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Donny van de Beek.
67' Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Match Stats

SOUT
MAN

Possession

53% 47%

Shots (on Goal)

9 (5)
9 (4)
SOUT MAN
8 Fouls 6
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
5 Corner Kicks 5
3 Saves 3
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 10 +5 21
2 Tottenham Hotspur 9 +12 20
3 Chelsea 9 +12 18
4 Leicester City 9 +6 18
5 Southampton 9 +4 17
6 Everton 10 +2 16
7 Aston Villa 8 +8 15
8 Manchester City 9 +4 15
9 West Ham United 9 +5 14
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 -1 14
11 Leeds United 10 -2 14
12 Newcastle United 10 -3 14
13 Manchester United 8 -1 13
14 Arsenal 9 -1 13
15 Crystal Palace 10 -3 13
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 10 -2 10
17 West Bromwich Albion 10 -11 6
18 Burnley 9 -13 5
19 Fulham 9 -9 4
20 Sheffield United 10 -12 1