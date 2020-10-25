  • KO
    • Kickoff
Southampton Logo Southampton SOUT Everton EVE Everton Logo
SOUT
4-4-2
EVE
4-3-3
SOUT
4-4-2
  • 1McCarthy
  • 3Bertrand
  • 4Vestergaard
  • 35Bednarek
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 11Redmond
  • 6Romeu
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 17Armstrong
  • 9Ings
  • 10Adams
No. Name
1 Alex McCarthy
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Jannik Vestergaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Ryan Bertrand
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker-Peters
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Oriol Romeu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 James Ward-Prowse
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Nathan Redmond
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Stuart Armstrong
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Danny Ings
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Che Adams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
44 Fraser Forster
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Ibrahima Diallo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Shane Long
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jack Stephens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
40 Daniel N'Lundulu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Jake Vokins
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Nathan Tella
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

19' Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
18' Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).
18' Allan (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

SOUT
EVE

Possession

50% 50%

Shots (on Goal)

1 (0)
4 (1)
SOUT EVE
3 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Everton 5 +7 13
2 Liverpool 6 +1 13
3 Aston Villa 5 +7 12
4 Leeds United 6 +3 10
5 Crystal Palace 6 -1 10
6 Chelsea 6 +4 9
7 Leicester City 5 +4 9
8 Arsenal 5 +2 9
9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 -2 9
10 Tottenham Hotspur 5 +7 8
11 West Ham United 6 +4 8
12 Manchester City 5 0 8
13 Southampton 5 -1 7
14 Newcastle United 5 -2 7
15 Manchester United 5 -3 7
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 5 -2 4
17 West Bromwich Albion 5 -8 2
18 Burnley 4 -5 1
19 Sheffield United 6 -6 1
20 Fulham 6 -9 1