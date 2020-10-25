Southampton SOUT
Everton EVE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-4-2
- McCarthy
- Bertrand
- Vestergaard
- Bednarek
- Walker-Peters
- Redmond
- Romeu
- Ward-Prowse
- Armstrong
- Ings
- Adams
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Che Adams
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Jake Vokins
Goals 0
|
23 Nathan Tella
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Pickford
- Digne
- Keane
- Mina
- Godfrey
- Sigurdsson
- Allan
- Doucouré
- Iwobi
- Calvert-Lewin
- Rodríguez
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Yerry Mina
Goals 0
|
12 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
|
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
|
6 Allan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
20 Bernard
Goals 0
|
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
|
33 Robin Olsen
Saves 0
|
26 Tom Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|19'
|Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
|18'
|Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).
|18'
|Allan (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
SOUT
EVE
Possession
50% 50%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
4 (1)
|SOUT
|EVE
|3
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|5
|+7
|13
|2
|Liverpool
|6
|+1
|13
|3
|Aston Villa
|5
|+7
|12
|4
|Leeds United
|6
|+3
|10
|5
|Crystal Palace
|6
|-1
|10
|6
|Chelsea
|6
|+4
|9
|7
|Leicester City
|5
|+4
|9
|8
|Arsenal
|5
|+2
|9
|9
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|5
|-2
|9
|10
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|+7
|8
|11
|West Ham United
|6
|+4
|8
|12
|Manchester City
|5
|0
|8
|13
|Southampton
|5
|-1
|7
|14
|Newcastle United
|5
|-2
|7
|15
|Manchester United
|5
|-3
|7
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|-2
|4
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|5
|-8
|2
|18
|Burnley
|4
|-5
|1
|19
|Sheffield United
|6
|-6
|1
|20
|Fulham
|6
|-9
|1
Premier League News
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2020-21
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?
Firmino & Jota lead Liverpool's comeback over the Blades
Jurgen Klopp's men come back from a goal down to beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Anfield.
Would Harry Kane bring Manchester City's 'fear factor' back?
Don Hutchison wonders if signing Harry Kane can fix Manchester City's problems.
Jota 8/10, Fabinho 5/10 as Liverpool edge Sheffield United
Liverpool turned around an early 1-0 deficit, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota scoring goals to push Liverpool back into second in the table.
Liverpool rally to beat Sheffield United with Diogo Jota winner
Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Sheffield United in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday night.
Man United & Chelsea play out scoreless draw
Man United are winless in their last five home games while Chelsea go eight games without a win at Old Trafford.