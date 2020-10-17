Chelsea CHE
Southampton SOUT
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
15
-
Timo Werner Goal
-
-
28
-
Timo Werner Goal - Header
-
-
43
-
Danny Ings Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-2-3-1
- Arrizabalaga
- Chilwell
- Zouma
- Christensen
- Azpilicueta
- Kanté
- Jorginho
- Mount
- Havertz
- Pulisic
- Werner
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner 15' 28'
Goals 2
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- McCarthy
- Bertrand
- Vestergaard
- Bednarek
- Walker-Peters
- Redmond
- Romeu
- Ward-Prowse
- Walcott
- Ings
- Adams
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Theo Walcott
Goals 0
|
9 Danny Ings 43'
Goals 1
|
10 Che Adams
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Yan Valery
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Nathan Tella
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Chelsea 2, Southampton 1.
|45'+2'
|Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.
|43'
|Goal! Chelsea 2, Southampton 1. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Che Adams with a through ball.
Match Stats
CHE
SOUT
Possession
53% 47%
Shots (on Goal)
9 (4)
4 (2)
|CHE
|SOUT
|6
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|5
|+7
|13
|2
|Liverpool
|5
|0
|10
|3
|Aston Villa
|3
|+9
|9
|4
|Leicester City
|4
|+5
|9
|5
|Arsenal
|4
|+3
|9
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|+7
|7
|7
|Chelsea
|4
|+4
|7
|8
|Leeds United
|4
|+1
|7
|9
|Newcastle United
|4
|+1
|7
|10
|West Ham United
|4
|+4
|6
|11
|Southampton
|4
|-1
|6
|12
|Crystal Palace
|4
|-2
|6
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|4
|-3
|6
|14
|Manchester City
|3
|-1
|4
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|4
|-2
|3
|16
|Manchester United
|3
|-6
|3
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|4
|-8
|1
|18
|Burnley
|3
|-5
|0
|19
|Sheffield United
|4
|-5
|0
|20
|Fulham
|4
|-8
|0
