  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 15
    • Timo Werner Goal
  • 28
    • Timo Werner Goal - Header
  • 43
    • Danny Ings Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Southampton SOUT Southampton Logo
CHE
4-2-3-1
SOUT
4-4-2
CHE
4-2-3-1
  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 21Chilwell
  • 15Zouma
  • 4Christensen
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 7Kanté
  • 5Jorginho
  • 19Mount
  • 29Havertz
  • 10Pulisic
  • 11Werner
No. Name
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Andreas Christensen
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 N'Golo Kanté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Timo Werner  15' 28'
Goals 2
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 3
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Christian Pulisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
13 Wilfredo Caballero
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Olivier Giroud
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reece James
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Tammy Abraham
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Fikayo Tomori
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Callum Hudson-Odoi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+3' First Half ends, Chelsea 2, Southampton 1.
45'+2' Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.
43' Goal! Chelsea 2, Southampton 1. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Che Adams with a through ball.

Match Stats

CHE
SOUT

Possession

53% 47%

Shots (on Goal)

9 (4)
4 (2)
CHE SOUT
6 Fouls 5
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 1
4 Corner Kicks 0
1 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Everton 5 +7 13
2 Liverpool 5 0 10
3 Aston Villa 3 +9 9
4 Leicester City 4 +5 9
5 Arsenal 4 +3 9
6 Tottenham Hotspur 4 +7 7
7 Chelsea 4 +4 7
8 Leeds United 4 +1 7
9 Newcastle United 4 +1 7
10 West Ham United 4 +4 6
11 Southampton 4 -1 6
12 Crystal Palace 4 -2 6
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 -3 6
14 Manchester City 3 -1 4
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 4 -2 3
16 Manchester United 3 -6 3
17 West Bromwich Albion 4 -8 1
18 Burnley 3 -5 0
19 Sheffield United 4 -5 0
20 Fulham 4 -8 0