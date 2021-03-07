-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
15
-
Luis Suárez Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Oblak
- Hermoso
- Felipe
- Savic
- Trippier
- Koke
- Carrasco
- Lemar
- Llorente
- Correa
- Suárez
|No.
|Name
|
13 Jan Oblak
Saves 1
|
18 Felipe
Goals 0
|
15 Stefan Savic
Goals 0
|
6 Koke
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Thomas Lemar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
|
9 Luis Suárez 15'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
20 Vitolo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Courtois
- Mendy
- Nacho
- Varane
- Vázquez
- Kroos
- Casemiro
- Modric
- Asensio
- Benzema
- Rodrygo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
34 Hugo Duro
Goals 0
|
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Wanda Metropolitano
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 0.
|45'+2'
|Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|45'+2'
|Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ATL
|MAD
|5
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|1
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Atletico Madrid
|24
|+31
|58
|2
|Barcelona
|26
|+35
|56
|3
|Real Madrid
|25
|+23
|53
|4
|Sevilla FC
|25
|+15
|48
|5
|Real Sociedad
|25
|+21
|42
|6
|Real Betis
|25
|-5
|39
|7
|Villarreal
|26
|+5
|37
|8
|Celta Vigo
|26
|-6
|33
|9
|Granada
|25
|-11
|33
|10
|Levante
|25
|+1
|32
|11
|Athletic Bilbao
|24
|+6
|30
|12
|Valencia
|26
|-4
|30
|13
|Osasuna
|26
|-12
|28
|14
|Cádiz
|26
|-19
|28
|15
|Getafe
|26
|-11
|27
|16
|Real Valladolid
|26
|-12
|25
|17
|Elche
|25
|-14
|24
|18
|Eibar
|26
|-9
|22
|19
|Alavés
|25
|-19
|22
|20
|Huesca
|26
|-15
|20
