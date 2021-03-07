  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 15
    • Luis Suárez Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
Atletico Madrid Logo Atletico Madrid ATL Real Madrid MAD Real Madrid Logo
Tap an icon to see more
ATL
4-1-4-1
MAD
4-3-3
ATL
4-1-4-1
  • 13Oblak
  • 22Hermoso
  • 18Felipe
  • 15Savic
  • 23Trippier
  • 6Koke
  • 21Carrasco
  • 11Lemar
  • 14Llorente
  • 10Correa
  • 9Suárez
No. Name
13 Jan Oblak
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Felipe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Stefan Savic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Koke
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Mario Hermoso
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Kieran Trippier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Thomas Lemar
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Marcos Llorente
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Yannick Carrasco
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Luis Suárez  15'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
20 Vitolo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Geoffrey Kondogbia
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Sime Vrsaljko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Ivo Grbic
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Moussa Dembélé
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Lucas Torreira
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 João Félix
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Wanda Metropolitano
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+3' First Half ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 0.
45'+2' Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+2' Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Match Stats

ATL
MAD

Possession

48% 52%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (2)
6 (1)
ATL MAD
5 Fouls 3
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

Spanish Primera División Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Atletico Madrid 24 +31 58
2 Barcelona 26 +35 56
3 Real Madrid 25 +23 53
4 Sevilla FC 25 +15 48
5 Real Sociedad 25 +21 42
6 Real Betis 25 -5 39
7 Villarreal 26 +5 37
8 Celta Vigo 26 -6 33
9 Granada 25 -11 33
10 Levante 25 +1 32
11 Athletic Bilbao 24 +6 30
12 Valencia 26 -4 30
13 Osasuna 26 -12 28
14 Cádiz 26 -19 28
15 Getafe 26 -11 27
16 Real Valladolid 26 -12 25
17 Elche 25 -14 24
18 Eibar 26 -9 22
19 Alavés 25 -19 22
20 Huesca 26 -15 20