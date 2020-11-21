Atletico Madrid ATL
Barcelona BAR
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
9
-
Koke Yellow Card
-
5-3-2
- Oblak
- Carrasco
- Hermoso
- Giménez
- Savic
- Trippier
- Ñíguez
- Koke
- Llorente
- João Félix
- Correa
|No.
|Name
|
13 Jan Oblak
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Stefan Savic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Koke 9'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
19 Diego Costa
Goals 0
|
20 Vitolo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Thomas Lemar
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
18 Felipe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
|
34 Antonio Moya
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- ter Stegen
- Alba
- Lenglet
- Piqué
- Roberto
- de Jong
- Pjanic
- Pedri
- Messi
- Dembélé
- Griezmann
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Pedri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Neto
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
|
12 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Wanda Metropolitano
-
,
Match Commentary
|25'
|Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|25'
|Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid).
|21'
|Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
Match Stats
ATL
BAR
Possession
36% 64%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (1)
1 (0)
|ATL
|BAR
|2
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|1
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Real Sociedad
|9
|+16
|20
|2
|Villarreal
|10
|+4
|19
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|7
|+15
|17
|4
|Real Madrid
|9
|+5
|17
|5
|Granada
|8
|-2
|14
|6
|Cádiz
|9
|-2
|14
|7
|Sevilla FC
|8
|+3
|13
|8
|Elche
|8
|-1
|12
|9
|Real Betis
|9
|-5
|12
|10
|Barcelona
|7
|+7
|11
|11
|Valencia
|9
|+1
|11
|12
|Getafe
|8
|-1
|11
|13
|Osasuna
|9
|-1
|11
|14
|Athletic Bilbao
|8
|-2
|9
|15
|Alavés
|9
|-3
|9
|16
|Eibar
|9
|-3
|9
|17
|Levante
|9
|-5
|7
|18
|Huesca
|10
|-8
|7
|19
|Celta Vigo
|10
|-11
|7
|20
|Real Valladolid
|9
|-7
|6
