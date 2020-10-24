Barcelona BAR
Real Madrid MAD
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-2-3-1
- Neto
- Alba
- Lenglet
- Piqué
- Dest
- de Jong
- Busquets
- Pedri
- Coutinho
- Fati
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
13 Neto
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|
22 Ansu Fati
Goals 0
|
16 Pedri
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
|
12 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Iñaki Peña
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
4-3-3
- Courtois
- Mendy
- Ramos
- Varane
- Nacho
- Kroos
- Casemiro
- Valverde
- Vinícius Júnior
- Benzema
- Asensio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Luka Jovic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
25 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Camp Nou
-
,
Match Commentary
|-
|First Half begins.
|-
|Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match Stats
BAR
MAD
Possession
0% 100%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
0 (0)
|BAR
|MAD
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Real Sociedad
|6
|+8
|11
|2
|Villarreal
|6
|0
|11
|3
|Real Madrid
|5
|+3
|10
|4
|Getafe
|5
|+2
|10
|5
|Elche
|5
|+1
|10
|6
|Cádiz
|6
|0
|10
|7
|Granada
|5
|-1
|10
|8
|Real Betis
|6
|-2
|9
|9
|Atletico Madrid
|4
|+7
|8
|10
|Barcelona
|4
|+6
|7
|11
|Sevilla FC
|4
|+2
|7
|12
|Osasuna
|5
|+1
|7
|13
|Valencia
|7
|-2
|7
|14
|Athletic Bilbao
|5
|-1
|6
|15
|Eibar
|6
|-2
|5
|16
|Huesca
|6
|-2
|5
|17
|Celta Vigo
|6
|-6
|5
|18
|Alavés
|6
|-5
|4
|19
|Real Valladolid
|6
|-4
|3
|20
|Levante
|5
|-5
|3
La Liga News
Is it possible that Barca & Real Madrid just aren't that good?
Sid Lowe assesses the "worrying" state of Barcelona and Real Madrid ahead of Saturday's El Clasico.
Real Madrid's Zidane 'with the players to the death' amid speculation over future
Zinedine Zidane has backed his Real Madrid team to deliver and said he's "with the players to the death" amid speculation about his future
Koeman plays down Griezmann issues ahead of Clasico
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman insisted the club does not have a problem with Antoine Griezmann ahead of Saturday's Clasico showdown with Real Madrid
Koeman's 'walking a tight rope' with Barca players
Will Ronald Koeman's criticisms come back to haunt him with Lionel Messi and Barcelona players?
Zidane 'won't change his philosophy' at Real Madrid
Alex Kirkland believes Zinedine Zidane's player rotation at Real Madrid will not change this season.
Atletico's Suarez donates 1,000 Big Macs in McDonald's charity event
Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez has bought and donated 1,000 Big Macs as part of a charity event that McDonald's carries out in Uruguay.