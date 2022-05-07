        <
        >
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY
          1
          FT
          0
          Watford Watford WAT
          • Wilfried Zaha (31' PEN)
          • Hassane Kamara (69')

          Watford relegated from Premier League after defeat at Crystal Palace

          12:00 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Watford were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace as Wilfried Zaha's first-half penalty soured former manager Roy Hodgson's return to Selhurst Park.

          Palace were awarded a penalty following a VAR check for handball by Hassane Kamara and Zaha stepped up to slot home his 13th goal of the season after sending Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster the wrong way.

          The visitors needed a win and a mathematical swing to keep alive their dwindling hopes of surviving the drop but their timid display meant Palace comfortably kept Watford at arm's length.

          Watford's task of scoring at least two goals became even more difficult when they were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Kamara, booked for handball earlier, was shown another yellow card for a foul on Michael Olise.

          Foster kept Watford in the contest with a string of fine saves, ensuring Palace's dominance did not reflect on the scoreline, but his team mates offered little in attack and fell to their sixth straight league defeat.

          Patrick Vieira's side climbed up to ninth place on 44 points while Watford remained second-bottom with 22 points.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 34 +63 83
          2 Liverpool 34 +64 82
          3 Chelsea 35 +39 67
          4 Arsenal 34 +13 63
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 34 +20 61
          6 Manchester United 36 +5 58
          7 West Ham United 35 +7 52
          8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 +1 50
          9 Crystal Palace 35 +4 44
          10 Brighton & Hove Albion 35 -8 44
          11 Aston Villa 34 0 43
          12 Brentford 36 -8 43
          13 Newcastle United 35 -16 43
          14 Leicester City 33 -6 42
          15 Southampton 36 -20 40
          16 Burnley 35 -17 34
          17 Leeds United 34 -34 34
          18 Everton 33 -20 32
          19 Watford 35 -38 22
          20 Norwich City 34 -49 21