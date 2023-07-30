Switzerland celebrate after a draw against New Zealand takes them top of Group A to advance to the last-16 of the Women's World Cup. Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

New Zealand and Switzerland played out an underwhelming 0-0 stalemate in the Women's World Cup on Sunday, sending the co-hosts out of the tournament on goal difference and the Europeans through to the round of 16 as Group A winners.

Norway's 6-0 thrashing of the Philippines in the other group game in Auckland put them level on four points with New Zealand but second on goal difference.

The results meant New Zealand, who stunned Norway in their opening match before losing to the Philippines in their second, became the first Women's World Cup hosts to exit in the group stage.

Roared on by a near-capacity crowd of 25,947 at the indoor Dunedin Stadium, New Zealand lacked nothing in effort but could not find the goal they needed to progress.

Switzerland started the match on the front foot and midfielder Ramona Bachmann skipped past several defenders before her shot was blocked, but they were unable to keep the momentum going while New Zealand gradually upped the tempo.

Jacqui Hand and Olivia Chance both hit the post while Katie Bowen's shot was blocked as New Zealand pushed for an opener and looked more likely to score.

Switzerland looked more comfortable after the break, with Seraina Piubel slicing a left-footed shot wide off the mark before being ruled offside, while New Zealand struggled in the final third.

Malia Steinmetz's strike from the edge of the penalty area was saved as New Zealand became increasingly frantic in their efforts -- goalkeeper Victoria Esson headed wide in the closing minutes - but Switzerland held firm and saw out the draw.

Switzerland and Norway will face either Spain or Japan, who play their Group C decider on Monday, for a place in the quarterfinals.