- Lauren Hemp (45'+6')
- Alessia Russo (63')
- Leicy Santos (44')
Alessia Russo goal lifts England into World Cup semifinals
How Colombia manager aims to exploit England's 'defects'
Colombia manager Nelson Abadia speaks ahead of his team's quarterfinal clash against England at the Women's World Cup.
Alessia Russo's second-half goal lifted England to a thrilling 2-1 quarter-final victory over Colombia on Saturday and into the World Cup semi-finals for the third consecutive time.
Lauren Hemp also scored for the European champions, who now face hosts Australia on Wednesday in Sydney for a place in their first World Cup final.
Colombia, who were the lowest-ranked team remaining at 25 and had never made it past the tournament's round of 16, opened the scoring with a goal from Leicy Santos to the delight of the large swathes of yellow-and-blue clad Colombian fans among the crowd of 75,784 at Stadium Australia.
Game Information
Stadium Australia
6:30 AM, August 12, 2023Coverage: FOX
Sydney, Australia
Attendance: 75,784
- Referees:
- Ekaterina Koroleva
