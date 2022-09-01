Herc Gomez can't hide his love for the new Mexico away kit and training jacket. (1:26)

Gomez: Mexico have knocked it out the park with new kit (1:26)

Derlis Gonzalez's second-half goal gave Paraguay a 1-0 win over Mexico in a friendly on Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Held during a non-FIFA window, Mexico coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino brought a squad composed entirely of players from Liga MX, with notable Europe-based players such as Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano staying back.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Mexico had an active start to the match that featured 12 shots within the first 45 minutes but were stymied by Paraguay goalkeeper Antony Silva to keep the match scoreless at the half.

Paraguay took charge in the second half when La Albirroja found the back of the net in the 50th minute. Following a shot hit the woodwork, Derlis Gonzalez picked up the rebound and placed the ball into the back of Carlos Acevedo's net.

Despite a total of five subs from Martino during the second half, Mexico failed to sneak anything past Silva. With Paraguay happy to continue giving up possession, El Tri were unable to find an equalizer.

Mexico will continue their preparation for the 2022 World Cup with additional U.S.-based friendlies next month. Mexico will next play two friendlies in California -- against Peru in Pasadena's Rose Bowl (Sept. 24) and against Colombia in Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium (Sept. 27). At the World Cup, Mexico will face Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia in the group stage that begins this November in Qatar.

Paraguay, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, will travel to Europe next month for two friendlies of their own. The South Americans will go up against the United Arab Emirates in Vienna, Austria, on Sept. 23, and against Morocco in Seville, Spain, on Sept. 27.