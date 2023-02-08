Manchester United fought back from 2-0 down to rescue a point against manager-less Leeds United after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Leeds, under the charge of assistant coach Chris Armas following the dismissal of Jesse Marsch, struck after just 55 seconds through Wilfried Gnonto and went 2-0 up with a goal almost as early in the second half courtesy of Raphael Varane turning the ball into his own net.

But Man United pulled level with two quick-fire goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in the 62nd and 70th minutes to salvage a draw.

The result keeps Man United in third place but just three points above fourth-placed Newcastle who have a game in hand. Leeds' potentially vital point lifts them above West Ham and into 16th place on goal difference, a point above the relegation zone.

Man United had beaten their Roses rivals Leeds by a scoreline of 11-3 in their previous two clashes at Old Trafford, and the visitors were on a seven-game Premier League winless streak. That run led to manager Marsch being sacked this week and replaced on an interim basis by Armas, who was part of Ralf Rangnick's coaching staff at Man United last season.

Their form made it all the more surprising when Leeds raced into an early lead, Gnonto netting the second-earliest goal scored by an away player at Old Trafford in the Premier League, after Edin Dzeko's strike in 2014 for Manchester City.

After De Gea denied Leeds a second with a smart stop at his near post, United twice went close to levelling as debutant Marcel Sabitzer volleyed over before Garnacho drilled just wide.

The chances kept coming for the home side, with Garnacho rounding Meslier before seeing an effort blocked and Sabitzer denied by a brilliant save.

The hosts' profligacy looked to have proved costly as Leeds appeared to be on course to secure a first win in 18 trips to Old Trafford after Varane was powerless to prevent Crysencio Summerville's cross rolling into his own net.

Rashford, however, had another ideas, steering a header home to become the first Manchester United player to score in six consecutive appearances at Old Trafford in the Premier League since Wayne Rooney in 2012.

Brenden Aaronson hit the post from a Leeds free kick, a let-off Manchester United capitalised on as Sancho, back in the squad after a lengthy absence due to physical and mental wellbeing issues, grabbed the equaliser with a calm finish.