          2022-23 English Premier League
          Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur TOT
          0
          FT
          2
          Aston Villa Aston Villa AVL
          • Emiliano Buendía (50')
          • Douglas Luiz (73')

          Tottenham suffer blow to top-four ambitions with Aston Villa defeat

          10:56 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Tottenham Hotspur suffered a blow to their top-four ambitions as they started 2023 with a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at home.

          Hugo Lloris' mistake in the build-up to Emiliano Buendia's opening goal in the 50th minute set the tone for Tottenham as they conceded first for the 10th game in a row in all competitions.

          Douglas Luiz made sure of the victory for Unai Emery's side with his 73rd-minute finish to leave Tottenham boss Antonio Conte with plenty of problems.

          Tottenham had the first real chance for either side in the 40th minute when Ashley Young was forced into a fine goalline clearance from a Harry Kane header after good work from Ivan Perisic.

          But it was Villa who took the lead after half-time through Buendia's low drive after Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris spilled a Luiz shot from distance.

          And they stunned Tottenham again when Luiz darted onto the end of a brilliant pass from John McGinn to poke past Lloris and confirm a damaging loss for the north London side.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Arsenal 16 +26 43
          2 Manchester City 16 +28 36
          3 Newcastle United 17 +21 34
          4 Manchester United 16 +4 32
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +8 30
          6 Liverpool 16 +14 28
          7 Fulham 17 +2 25
          8 Brighton & Hove Albion 16 +4 24
          9 Chelsea 15 +2 24
          10 Brentford 17 0 23
          11 Crystal Palace 16 -4 22
          12 Aston Villa 17 -6 21
          13 Leicester City 17 -4 17
          14 Leeds United 16 -6 16
          15 AFC Bournemouth 17 -18 16
          16 Everton 17 -7 15
          17 West Ham United 17 -9 14
          18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 -16 13
          19 Nottingham Forest 16 -22 13
          20 Southampton 17 -17 12