Tottenham Hotspur suffered a blow to their top-four ambitions as they started 2023 with a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at home.

Hugo Lloris' mistake in the build-up to Emiliano Buendia's opening goal in the 50th minute set the tone for Tottenham as they conceded first for the 10th game in a row in all competitions.

Douglas Luiz made sure of the victory for Unai Emery's side with his 73rd-minute finish to leave Tottenham boss Antonio Conte with plenty of problems.

Tottenham had the first real chance for either side in the 40th minute when Ashley Young was forced into a fine goalline clearance from a Harry Kane header after good work from Ivan Perisic.

But it was Villa who took the lead after half-time through Buendia's low drive after Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris spilled a Luiz shot from distance.

And they stunned Tottenham again when Luiz darted onto the end of a brilliant pass from John McGinn to poke past Lloris and confirm a damaging loss for the north London side.