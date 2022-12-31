        <
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          1
          FT
          1
          Everton Everton EVE
          • Erling Haaland (24')
          • Demarai Gray (64')

          Man City drop points in title race after being held by Everton at home

          11:52 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Erling Haaland scored once again but Manchester City were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Everton after a spectacular goal from Demarai Gray.

          Haaland's 24th-minute effort was his 21st league goal of the season -- the most a player has scored before the turn of the year in a Premier League season -- but Everton responded in style through Gray's curling equaliser in the 64th minute.

          And despite more than 11 minutes of time being added on after one of the match officials experienced technical issues in the second half, City were unable to find a breakthrough.

          Haaland opened the scoring when he turned home following good work from Riyad Mahrez, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Ben Godfrey both unable to clear their lines.

          But Everton hit back in stunning fashion in the 64th minute when Gray picked up the ball on the halfway line, dashed forward and curled a fine finish past City keeper Ederson after cutting onto his right.

          City surged forward in extra time but Everton held firm for a much-needed point against the reigning champions.

