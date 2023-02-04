        <
        >
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Manchester United Manchester United MAN
          2
          FT
          1
          Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY
          • Bruno Fernandes (7' PEN)
          • Marcus Rashford (62')
          • Casemiro (70')
          • Jeff Schlupp (76')

          Man United hold off Crystal Palace despite late Casemiro red card

          11:58 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Manchester United climbed up to third place in the Premier League table with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

          Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored a goal in each half but the hosts played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Casemiro was shown a straight red card.

          Jeff Schlupp gave Palace some hope after Casemiro's sending off but Erik ten Hag's side held on to claim another win.

          The result sees United claim a fourth consecutive victory since their last-minute defeat at Arsenal last month.

          The hosts were awarded a penalty after five minutes when VAR adjudged Will Hughes to have handled Rashford's cross inside the box.

          Fernandes stepped up to score from the spot kick and United dominated the first half but failed to score another goal.

          United doubled their lead after the break when Luke Shaw set up Rashford who produced a fine finish.

          The game turned after 70 minutes when Casemiro was sent off following a VAR check for grabbing Hughes' neck.

          Five minutes later, Palace grabbed a goal back as Schlupp diverted past David de Gea but United held on for the win.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Arsenal 20 +28 50
          2 Manchester City 20 +33 45
          3 Manchester United 21 +8 42
          4 Newcastle United 20 +22 39
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 21 +9 36
          6 Brighton & Hove Albion 20 +11 34
          7 Brentford 21 +7 33
          8 Fulham 22 +2 32
          9 Chelsea 21 +1 30
          10 Liverpool 20 +6 29
          11 Aston Villa 21 -6 28
          12 Crystal Palace 21 -10 24
          13 Leicester City 21 -5 21
          14 Nottingham Forest 20 -19 21
          15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 -15 20
          16 Leeds United 19 -7 18
          17 West Ham United 20 -8 18
          18 Everton 21 -12 18
          19 AFC Bournemouth 21 -24 17
          20 Southampton 21 -21 15