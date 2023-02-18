        <
        >
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Chelsea Chelsea CHE
          0
          FT
          1
          Southampton Southampton SOU
          • James Ward-Prowse (45'+1')

          Chelsea woes continue in loss to Southampton as pressure on Graham Potter grows

          11:51 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Chelsea suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to bottom-of-the-table Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, piling more pressure on manager Graham Potter.

          Southampton's James Ward-Prowse scored a free-kick just before half-time which proved enough to edge his relegation-threatened side to victory at Stamford Bridge.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

          Azpilicueta needed nearly 10 minutes of treatment on the pitch in the second half after he received a kick to the head in a goalmouth clash. Physios from both clubs rushed to his aid and the Spaniard was eventually carried off on a stretcher.

          The result -- leaving Chelsea still with just a single victory in 10 games this calendar year -- puts an end to a poor week for the west London club that also saw them fall to a late away defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

          Chelsea are languishing in 10th place on 31 points from 23 games and are 10 points adrift of the top four.

          Potter left Brighton to replace Thomas Tuchel in September but has struggled to revive Chelsea's fortunes, despite spending heavily in the January transfer window.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Arsenal 23 +28 54
          2 Manchester City 24 +36 52
          3 Manchester United 23 +10 46
          4 Newcastle United 22 +22 41
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 +7 39
          6 Fulham 24 +5 38
          7 Brighton & Hove Albion 22 +10 35
          8 Brentford 23 +7 35
          9 Liverpool 21 +8 32
          10 Chelsea 23 0 31
          11 Aston Villa 23 -10 28
          12 Crystal Palace 23 -10 26
          13 Nottingham Forest 23 -20 25
          14 Leicester City 22 -2 24
          15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 -15 23
          16 Everton 23 -13 21
          17 AFC Bournemouth 23 -23 21
          18 West Ham United 22 -8 20
          19 Leeds United 23 -11 19
          20 Southampton 23 -21 18