        <
        >
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          2
          FT
          0
          Newcastle United Newcastle United NEW
          • Phil Foden (15')
          • Bernardo Silva (67')

          Man City overcome Newcastle to maintain pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal

          9:35 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scored as Manchester City kept up the pressure on title-rivals Arsenal with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

          City moved two points behind league-leaders Arsenal, who host Bournemouth later in the day.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

          Foden, who had been sidelined earlier this season with a nagging foot injury, put City ahead in the 15th minute with his fourth goal in three games in all competitions.

          The midfielder showed remarkable control, weaving through four Newcastle defenders and into the box before his angled shot glanced off the outstretched foot of Sven Botman and past goalkeeper Nick Pope.

          Silva came off the bench in the 65th minute and the Portugal international scored two minutes later with a sharp finish past Pope after a flick from Erling Haaland.

          - Foden's return to form helps mask De Bruyne's troubles

          It was another blow to Newcastle's top-four hopes with Eddie Howe's side, who lost 2-0 to Manchester United in last week's League Cup final, having recorded just win in their last eight league games.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Arsenal 25 +33 60
          2 Manchester City 26 +41 58
          3 Manchester United 24 +13 49
          4 Tottenham Hotspur 25 +11 45
          5 Newcastle United 24 +18 41
          6 Liverpool 24 +12 39
          7 Fulham 25 +5 39
          8 Brighton & Hove Albion 22 +10 35
          9 Brentford 23 +7 35
          10 Chelsea 24 -2 31
          11 Aston Villa 24 -8 31
          12 Crystal Palace 24 -10 27
          13 Nottingham Forest 24 -24 25
          14 Leicester City 24 -6 24
          15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 -17 24
          16 West Ham United 24 -6 23
          17 Leeds United 24 -10 22
          18 Everton 25 -19 21
          19 AFC Bournemouth 24 -26 21
          20 Southampton 24 -22 18