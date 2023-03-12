Casemiro's red card left Man United with a tough task. Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon in the Premier League on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against bottom-placed Southampton marked by midfielder Casemiro being sent off.

Casemiro's 34th-minute dismissal for a dangerous high boot against Carlos Alcaraz gave confidence to the visitors and made for an entertaining game with great chances at both ends.

United captain Bruno Fernandes came closest for the hosts in the second half with a low shot off the post while prolific striker Marcus Rashford saw a shot well saved in a one-on-one with Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the first period.

Southampton missed a string of chances, with Theo Walcott seeing a point-blank header and curling shot both brilliantly saved by David De Gea, while Kyle Walker-Peters hit the post and James Ward-Prowse saw a couple of free kicks go close.

The result was not what United manager Erik ten Hag wanted after last week's 7-0 drubbing by Liverpool in the league and was a disappointing follow-up to the scintillating 4-1 Europa League win over Real Betis in midweek.

A point each left Manchester United third in the league on 50 points, 16 behind leaders Arsenal, while Southampton stayed bottom on 22, two points off safety in a packed fight against relegation to the Championship.

The home fans at Old Trafford were incensed by a series of penalty appeals that referee Anthony Taylor dismissed.

Adding to their ire, the referee had originally given Casemiro a yellow card before changing it to red after a video check.