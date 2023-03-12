        <
        >
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Manchester United Manchester United MAN
          0
          FT
          0
          Southampton Southampton SOU
          • Casemiro (34')

          Ten-man Man United frustrated in goalless draw with Southampton

          11:53 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon in the Premier League on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against bottom-placed Southampton marked by midfielder Casemiro being sent off.

          Casemiro's 34th-minute dismissal for a dangerous high boot against Carlos Alcaraz gave confidence to the visitors and made for an entertaining game with great chances at both ends.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

          United captain Bruno Fernandes came closest for the hosts in the second half with a low shot off the post while prolific striker Marcus Rashford saw a shot well saved in a one-on-one with Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the first period.

          Southampton missed a string of chances, with Theo Walcott seeing a point-blank header and curling shot both brilliantly saved by David De Gea, while Kyle Walker-Peters hit the post and James Ward-Prowse saw a couple of free kicks go close.

          The result was not what United manager Erik ten Hag wanted after last week's 7-0 drubbing by Liverpool in the league and was a disappointing follow-up to the scintillating 4-1 Europa League win over Real Betis in midweek.

          A point each left Manchester United third in the league on 50 points, 16 behind leaders Arsenal, while Southampton stayed bottom on 22, two points off safety in a packed fight against relegation to the Championship.

          The home fans at Old Trafford were incensed by a series of penalty appeals that referee Anthony Taylor dismissed.

          Adding to their ire, the referee had originally given Casemiro a yellow card before changing it to red after a video check.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Arsenal 27 +37 66
          2 Manchester City 27 +42 61
          3 Manchester United 26 +6 50
          4 Tottenham Hotspur 27 +12 48
          5 Liverpool 26 +18 42
          6 Newcastle United 24 +18 41
          7 Brighton & Hove Albion 24 +14 39
          8 Fulham 27 +1 39
          9 Brentford 25 +7 38
          10 Chelsea 26 +1 37
          11 Aston Villa 26 -7 35
          12 Crystal Palace 26 -12 27
          13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 26 -16 27
          14 Nottingham Forest 26 -26 26
          15 Everton 27 -18 25
          16 Leicester City 26 -9 24
          17 West Ham United 26 -10 24
          18 AFC Bournemouth 26 -26 24
          19 Leeds United 26 -11 23
          20 Southampton 26 -21 22