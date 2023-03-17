Alexander Isak's stoppage-time penalty kept Newcastle's Champions League bid on track in a 2-1 comeback win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Friday.

The Sweden international evened the score late in the first half after Emmanuel Dennis fired Forest in front at City Ground.

Isak's late winner moved Newcastle to within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand on its rival for the last Champions League spot.

"We believe and we know that we have it in our own hands and have a good chance," Isak said.

The Magpies are five points clear of sixth-placed Liverpool, with Eddie Howe's team winning back-to-back league games for the first time since the turn of the year.

Newcastle celebrate Alexander Isak's late winner against Nottingham Forest. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Isak fired home from the spot in the third minute of stoppage time after Moussa Niakhate handled in the box.

Forest took the lead in the 26th minute after Sven Botman's back-pass was intercepted by Dennis, who dinked past Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Newcastle twice hit the woodwork, but the game was level by halftime after Isak volleyed in a cross from Joe Willock in the second minute of added time.

There was controversy just past the hour-mark when substitute Elliot Anderson looked to have headed Newcastle into the lead only for a VAR check to conclude that there had been an offside in the build-up.

Newcastle endured a troubled start to 2023 after looking like an improbable title challenger in the first half of the season.

But the Saudi-backed club's bid to secure a place in the Champions League has been boosted by the wins against Wolverhampton last week and Forest.

The late goal saw Forest beaten at the City Ground for the first time in the league since September and leaves the team just two points above the relegation zone,