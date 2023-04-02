Newcastle are now ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League on goal difference. Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images

Second-half goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson helped Newcastle United to a 2-0 home win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday and leapfrog Erik ten Hag's side in the bid to secure Champions League qualification.

Newcastle created plenty of chances throughout but did not convert, thanks in part to another solid performance from United goalkeeper David De Gea, until Willock arrived unmarked to convert an Allan Saint-Maximin cutback on 64 minutes.

Wilson came off the bench on 80 minutes and netted a header from a well-taken Kieran Trippier free kick to seal a precious victory.

Meanwhile, United failed to threaten the Newcastle goal and did not manage a shot on target until the 56th minute, which came through an unchallenging effort from winger Antony.

Sunday's result means Newcastle move up to third place in the Premier League, ahead of United in fourth. The two sides are level on 50 points with a game in hand over fifth-placed Tottenham.

The victory was some sort of revenge for Newcastle losing 2-0 to United in the League Cup final in February.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.