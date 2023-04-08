        <
        >
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
          1
          FT
          0
          Chelsea Chelsea CHE
          • Matheus Nunes (31')

          Frank Lampard makes a losing return as Wolves beat Chelsea 1-0

          12:01 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Frank Lampard got off to a losing start on his return as interim Chelsea manager on Saturday with the Blues beaten 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers and still looking toothless in the Premier League.

          Matheus Nunes scored a 31st minute screamer at Molineux, the Portugal midfielder hitting the ball on the volley from the edge of the box on the right and past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the far corner.

          Chelsea great Lampard's appointment was announced on Thursday after Graham Potter paid the price for a string of poor results which left the team 11th and with a Champions league quarterfinal away leg at Real Madrid looming next Wednesday.

          The club's record goalscorer, himself dismissed as manager in January 2021, was given a clear picture of the task he faces over the eight remaining games, with Chelsea on 29 goals from 30 matches.

          Chelsea had only one shot on target in the first half and, while looking much livelier after the break, were unable to make their passing and possession count.

          Julen Lopetegui's Wolves moved up to 12th and four points clear of the drop zone.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Arsenal 29 +43 72
          2 Manchester City 28 +45 64
          3 Newcastle United 29 +27 56
          4 Manchester United 29 +7 56
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 30 +13 53
          6 Aston Villa 30 +1 47
          7 Brighton & Hove Albion 28 +16 46
          8 Liverpool 28 +15 43
          9 Brentford 30 +7 43
          10 Fulham 29 -1 39
          11 Chelsea 30 -2 39
          12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 -18 31
          13 West Ham United 29 -12 30
          14 Crystal Palace 29 -15 30
          15 AFC Bournemouth 30 -29 30
          16 Leeds United 29 -11 29
          17 Everton 30 -20 27
          18 Nottingham Forest 30 -30 27
          19 Leicester City 30 -12 25
          20 Southampton 29 -24 23