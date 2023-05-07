        <
        >
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Newcastle United Newcastle United NEW
          0
          FT
          2
          Arsenal Arsenal ARS
          • Martin Ødegaard (14')
          • Fabian Schär (71' OG)

          Arsenal stay in PL title race with fiery win over Newcastle

          • Reuters
          May 7, 2023, 01:31 PM ET

          Arsenal showed no sign of raising the white flag in the Premier League title race with a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United on Sunday to close the gap on leaders Manchester City to one point.

          Defeat would have left Arsenal's hopes of a first title since 2004 hanging by a thread but Martin Odegaard's brilliant strike and a Fabian Schar own goal sealed a vital victory.

          Newcastle, bidding to cement third place and take a big step towards a top-four finish, dominated early on but Odegaard's sweet strike after 14 minutes gave the visitors the lead.

          Schar then inadvertently turned in Gabriel Martinelli's cross with 20 minutes remaining.

          City, who have won 10 straight games to overhaul Arsenal, have 82 points from 34 games with the Gunners on 81 having played a game more. Newcastle stay third on 65 but Manchester United could overtake them later on Sunday if they win at West Ham United.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 34 +58 82
          2 Arsenal 35 +44 81
          3 Newcastle United 34 +32 65
          4 Manchester United 33 +9 63
          5 Liverpool 35 +25 62
          6 Tottenham Hotspur 35 +7 57
          7 Brighton & Hove Albion 32 +22 55
          8 Aston Villa 35 +3 54
          9 Brentford 35 +7 50
          10 Fulham 34 -1 45
          11 Chelsea 34 -5 42
          12 Crystal Palace 35 -11 40
          13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 -20 40
          14 AFC Bournemouth 35 -30 39
          15 West Ham United 34 -13 34
          16 Leicester City 34 -13 30
          17 Leeds United 35 -25 30
          18 Nottingham Forest 34 -32 30
          19 Everton 34 -25 29
          20 Southampton 34 -32 24