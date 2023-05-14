Ilkay Gundogan scored two brilliant goals and teed up Erling Haaland for another to inspire Manchester City to a 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday as they moved four points clear of Arsenal atop the Premier League table with an 11th consecutive victory.

With three games remaining, Pep Guardiola's treble-chasing side have 85 points and have a match in hand on Arsenal who play Brighton & Hove Albion later.

Gundogan netted in the 37th minute when he brought down Riyad Mahrez's cross in a crowd of Everton defenders and with his back to goal flicked a blind shot past keeper Jordan Pickford. Haaland headed in Gundogan's cross two minutes later to extend his single-season Premier League scoring record to 36 goals.

Gundogan extended City's lead soon after half time with a curling free kick that sailed over Everton's wall into the net.

Sean Dyche's side remained teetering just above the relegation zone in 17th place with 32 points, one ahead of Leeds United.