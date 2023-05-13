        <
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Southampton Southampton SOU
          0
          FT
          2
          Fulham Fulham FUL
          • Carlos Vinicius (48')
          • Aleksandar Mitrovic (72')

          Southampton relegated from Premier League after home defeat to Fulham

          • Reuters
          May 13, 2023, 11:52 AM ET

          Southampton were relegated from the Premier League after being beaten 2-0 at home by Fulham on Saturday, bringing an end to their 11-year spell in the English top flight.

          The defeat means Southampton, who needed a win to stave off relegation, can no longer reel in 17th-placed Everton. Ruben Selles' side are bottom of the league on 24 points from 36 games, while Fulham's win moves them up to ninth.

          In a scrappy and disjointed opening 45 minutes, neither side were able to take control of the game, with Fulham having more possession and slightly better attempts but no luck in front of goal.

          Both teams tried to play with more attacking intent in the second half, as Carlos Alcaraz had a goal disallowed before Carlos Vinicius latched on to a loose ball in Southampton's box and tapped home the opener for Fulham in the 48th minute.

          Substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic then marked his return from an eight-match ban with a goal, sealing the win for Fulham at St Mary's Stadium with a stooping header in the 72nd minute.

          Southampton had the lion's share of possession in the closing spell, but were unable to create anything of note and prevent a return to the second-tier Championship, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a Southampton native, watching from the stands.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 34 +58 82
          2 Arsenal 35 +44 81
          3 Newcastle United 35 +32 66
          4 Manchester United 35 +10 66
          5 Liverpool 35 +25 62
          6 Tottenham Hotspur 36 +6 57
          7 Aston Villa 36 +4 57
          8 Brighton & Hove Albion 33 +18 55
          9 Fulham 36 +3 51
          10 Brentford 35 +7 50
          11 Chelsea 35 -5 43
          12 Crystal Palace 36 -9 43
          13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 -22 40
          14 AFC Bournemouth 36 -32 39
          15 West Ham United 35 -12 37
          16 Nottingham Forest 36 -31 34
          17 Everton 35 -21 32
          18 Leeds United 36 -25 31
          19 Leicester City 35 -15 30
          20 Southampton 36 -35 24