Champions Bayern Munich bounced back from a goal down and struck four times in a powerful first half against Augsburgen route to a 5-3 victory in the Bavarian derby on Saturday to go provisionally three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Fresh from Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League round-of-16 victory over Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern suffered an early shock when the visitors went in front with Mergim Berisha after two minutes.

Despite the injury absence of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, on target against PSG, Bayern had little trouble scoring.

Joao Cancelo's 15th-minute shot cancelled out Augsburg's lead and Bayern struck three more times until the break with defender Benjamin Pavard netting twice and Leroy Sane heading in their fourth goal from close range on the stroke of half-time.

Augsburg recovered after the break and pulled a goal back with Berisha's penalty on the hour but unmarked Alphonso Davies tapped in at the far post to make it 5-2 and restore Bayern's three-goal lead.

Augsburg capped an entertaining afternoon with a stoppage time goal from Irvin Cardona.

Bayern, chasing a record-extending 11th straight league crown, are now on 52 points with Borussia Dortmund, in second place on 49, facing Schalke in the Ruhr valley derby later on Saturday. RB Leipzig moved up to third on 45 after their 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.