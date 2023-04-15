Kylian Mbappe continues to set records at PSG. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe became Paris Saint-Germain's all-time leading scorer in Ligue 1 as the French champions took a big step toward retaining their title with a 3-1 win over second-placed Lens at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Mbappe, already PSG's record goal scorer in all competitions, scored his 139th Ligue 1 goal in the 31st minute to beat the previous mark set by Edinson Cavani.

By that point, Lens had already been reduced to 10 men following a 19th-minute red card shown to Salis Abdul Samed for a dangerous challenge on the ankle of Achraf Hakimi.

The home side effectively made sure of the win before the half-time interval thanks to further impressive goals from Vitinha and Lionel Messi.

Spurred on by two half-time substitutions, Lens produced a fight in the second period and got a goal back through a penalty from Przemyslaw Frankowski after handball in the area by Fabian Ruiz. But the deficit was always going to be too much too overcome with Lens' numerical disadvantage.

Recent back-to-back defeats for PSG had seen in-form Lens close the gap at the top of Ligue 1 to just six points. But Christophe Galtier's side made light work of their opponents on Saturday to extend their advantage to nine points with seven games of the season remaining.

Marseille will leapfrog Lens into second place by a point if they win their game in hand at home to Troyes on Saturday.