Barcelona's Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski struck just before halftime to give the league leaders a 2-0 home win over lowly Cadiz on Sunday in their pursuit of a 27th Spanish title.

Barca top LaLiga on 59 points, eight clear of second-placed Real Madrid and 16 above Real Sociedad in third. Barcelona have never lost a title race when leading by eight points or more.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Cadiz, who have so far won five of their 22 league games this season, are 17th on 22 points, two above Valencia in the relegation zone having played a game more.

Roberto put Barca ahead in the 43rd minute with a close-range volley from a rebound after a fine effort by Ferran Torres. Lewandowski extended their lead right on halftime by slotting home a low shot from just inside the box.