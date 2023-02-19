        <
          2022-23 LaLiga
          Barcelona Barcelona BAR
          2
          FT
          0
          Cádiz Cádiz CAD
          • Sergi Roberto (43')
          • Robert Lewandowski (45'+1')

          LaLiga leaders Barcelona breeze past Cadiz to restore 8-point lead

          Lewandowski doubles Barcelona's lead just before halftime (0:50)

          5:00 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Barcelona's Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski struck just before halftime to give the league leaders a 2-0 home win over lowly Cadiz on Sunday in their pursuit of a 27th Spanish title.

          Barca top LaLiga on 59 points, eight clear of second-placed Real Madrid and 16 above Real Sociedad in third. Barcelona have never lost a title race when leading by eight points or more.

          Cadiz, who have so far won five of their 22 league games this season, are 17th on 22 points, two above Valencia in the relegation zone having played a game more.

          Roberto put Barca ahead in the 43rd minute with a close-range volley from a rebound after a fine effort by Ferran Torres. Lewandowski extended their lead right on halftime by slotting home a low shot from just inside the box.

          Spanish LaLiga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Barcelona 22 +38 59
          2 Real Madrid 22 +29 51
          3 Real Sociedad 22 +10 43
          4 Atletico Madrid 22 +14 41
          5 Real Betis 22 +6 37
          6 Rayo Vallecano 22 +5 34
          7 Athletic Club 22 +8 32
          8 Mallorca 22 -2 31
          9 Villarreal 22 +2 31
          10 Osasuna 22 -2 30
          11 Girona 22 0 27
          12 Sevilla 22 -6 25
          13 Espanyol 22 -6 24
          14 Celta Vigo 22 -11 24
          15 Real Valladolid 22 -14 24
          16 Almería 22 -13 22
          17 Cádiz 22 -18 22
          18 Valencia 21 0 20
          19 Getafe 21 -10 19
          20 Elche 22 -30 9