Atletico Madrid moved within two points of Real Madrid with their win on Sunday. Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images

First-half goals from Nahuel Molina and Mario Hermoso earned Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday to secure their fifth successive win and move within two points of second-placed Real Madrid in LaLiga.

A superb 12-match unbeaten league run has powered Atletico to a 57-point tally to close the gap on their city rivals, who virtually kissed their title chances goodbye after losing 3-2 to Villarreal on Saturday. Barcelona, who play Girona on Monday, lead the standings on 71 points.

"We think back to two years ago with the team that won the league. We have changed little, we have had more continuity," Atletico coach Diego Simeone told DAZN.

"With injuries in defence, we had more losses in the first half of the season. When we had that break from the World Cup, we got back on track. The team is playing well and when they are committed, you can see good things."

Molina opened the scoring on 22 minutes after a fast breakaway in which Alvaro Morata set up the Argentina international for his first goal since joining the club last summer.

"[Atletico] was a very important change for me. At first it was difficult for me to get into the team's dynamic and I didn't feel at my best," Molina said.

"Winning a World Cup gives you a boost. But the important thing is the work during the week, getting to know my team mates, what the coach asks of me and carrying it out."

Hermoso doubled Atletico's lead a couple of minutes later with a header from a corner, capitalising on a poor clearance by Rayo goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

"We wanted to get back to where we were two years ago when we were champions and win again," Hermoso said.

"It's a pretty good team, we're great team mates. Now we want to keep winning. It's always nice to contribute with a goal."

The hosts were a man down after defender Florian Lejeune was sent off early in the second half, but left back Fran Garcia restored some hope by pulling one back in the 85th minute with a brilliant long-range low shot.

Atletico host relegation-threatened Almeria next Saturday while Rayo, ninth on 37 points, take on Osasuna on Friday.