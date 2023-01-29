Alejandro Moreno and Shaka Hislop react to Juventus being given a 15-point deduction in the Serie A table. (1:53)

Juventus suffered another blow in their bid for Champions League qualification as they slumped to a 2-0 home defeat by Monza in Serie A on Sunday.

Juventus are languishing 13th with 23 points, two places behind Monza.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have not been able to recover momentum after being docked 15 points this month following an investigation into the club's transfer dealings. They are 15 points behind AC Milan in the last Champions League qualification spot.

Monza took the lead after 18 minutes when Jose Machin sent a well-timed through ball to Patrick Ciurria who shot high into the net.

Dany Mota doubled Monza's lead six minutes before halftime when he got the ball inside the box, rounded Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny and put the ball into the empty net.

Juventus dominated the second half but were repeatedly denied by Monza keeper Michele Di Gregorio who made several good saves.