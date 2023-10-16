Virgil van Dijk scored a dramatic late penalty for the Netherlands three minutes into added-time to snatch a crucial 1-0 Euro qualifying victory over Greece in Athens.

Denzel Dumfries was fouled in the box to give Van Dijk the chance to win the game and Greece coach Gus Poyet later received a red card for his protestations from the sidelines.

It was the second spot kick in the game for the Dutch after striker Wout Weghorst had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

France have already qualified from Group B but Netherlands moved into second place with the win on 12 points from six games and with matches to come against lowly Ireland and Gibraltar.

Greece have the same number of points but have played a game more and meet France in their final qualifier next month.

Earlier in the day, Austria sealed qualification for next summer's Euro in Germany after Marcel Sabitzer scored a second-half penalty in a 1-0 away win over Azerbaijan in Group F on Monday, ending Sweden's hopes.

Half-time substitute Sabitzer converted his spot kick after 48 minutes following a handball by defender Rahil Mammadov in a game largely dominated by the visitors.

The victory ensures a top-two finish for Austria along with already-qualified Belgium, the third time in a row the Austrians will be present at the continental finals, and fourth overall.

Austria are the eighth side to book a place at the June 14-July 14 finals along with Germany, as hosts, Belgium, France, Portugal, Scotland, Spain and Turkey. (Reporting by Nick Said)