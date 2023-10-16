Cristiano Ronaldo scored two early goals as Portugal made it eight wins from eight tries in 2024 European Championship qualification on Monday.

The already qualified Portuguese made easy work of Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 5-0 win in Zenica, with Ronaldo netting a fifth-minute penalty and a second 15-minutes later to put his team up 2-0.

Bruno Fernandes, João Cancelo and João Félix each added goals of their own to stake the visitors to a 5-0 lead at the break.

Ronaldo, who now has 127 international goals for Portugal, also scored two in a 3-2 win over Slovakia on Friday and the win on Monday kept Martinez's team perfect in qualification with 24 points to top Group J.

Portugal took their foot off the gas in the second half with the match in hand.