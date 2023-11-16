Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net to help Portugal beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in Group J clash on Thursday as the 38-year-old tied Belgium's Romelu Lukaku as the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign's top scorer.

With their spot for the finals already secured, Portugal are on top of their group on 27 points, eight ahead of second-placed Slovakia. Liechtenstein are bottom with no points after nine games.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez decided not to rest any of his usual starters, but his side struggled against their lowly rivals and were unable to break the deadlock in the first half.

But in the first minute of the second half, Diogo Jota's through ball found Ronaldo, who cut inside between two defenders and unleashed an unstoppable left-footed shot that skimmed the crossbar before going in.

Ronaldo extended his lead as the all-time top scorer in international soccer by moving up to 128 goals in 204 matches.

Joao Cancelo extended their lead in the 56th minute, taking advantage of a blunder by goalkeeper Benjamin Buechel, who was out of position, to strike into the empty net.