Romania booked a place at Euro 2024 after recovering from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win against Israel in their Group I qualifying clash on Saturday.

The match, held in Hungary, was evenly contested until Ianis Hagi secured the win for Romania with a low shot from a tight angle inside the box after 63 minutes.

Eran Zahavi had put Israel in the lead 90 seconds into the match with a header from an unmarked position after a corner. Romania levelled after 10 minutes when George Puscas headed in a rebound off the woodwork.

Tensions heightened as Romania's Valentin Mihaila received a red card five minutes from time for a tackle on Dor Turgeman.

The result sees Israel fall short of a top-two finish and they will move into the playoffs for another chance to reach next year's finals in Germany.