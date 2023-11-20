Italy qualified for the Euro 2024 finals after drawing 0-0 against Ukraine in their final Group C qualifier on Monday.

Defending champions Italy, who will make their eighth consecutive appearance at the Euros, dominated possession and created more chances, but Ukraine remained composed in defence while seeking opportunities on the counter-attack although they could not find a goal.

Luciano Spalletti's Italy finished second, level on 14 points with third-placed Ukraine but with a better head-to-head record. They ended six points behind England, who had sealed qualification after beating Italy 3-1 at Wembley in October.

Ukraine can still book a spot at the tournament via the playoffs in March. The playoff draw will take place on Thursday in Nyon.