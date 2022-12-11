Liverpool fell to a 3-1 friendly defeat to Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup as former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette scored a brace for the Ligue 1 side.

Jurgen Klopp's team took the lead in the first minute through Fabio Carvalho before Mohamed Salah missed a penalty. Lyon equalised through Lacazette in the 41st minute and he wrapped up the victory in the 82nd minute after Bradley Barcola's 65th-minute goal.

Carvalho put Liverpool in the driving seat almost instantly as he seized on a blocked shot from Salah, but his side missed the chance to go further ahead 13 minutes later. Roberto Firmino was brought down in the area, but Anthony Lopes saved Salah's tame spot-kick with his feet.

Lyon built on that save and drew themselves level just before half-time. Lacazette took full advantage of a defensive mix-up from Liverpool to slot home, before Barcola put Lyon ahead in the 65th minute after good work from Rayan Cherki.

Lacazette made sure of Lyon's win in the closing stages when he fired home his second of the game, while his side converted all five of their penalties to win the shootout which followed -- a feature of the tournament -- after Calvin Ramsay's effort was saved by Lopes.