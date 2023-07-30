Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday to clinch the inaugural Premier League Summer Series trophy.

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva headed Chelsea in front in the 20th minute on a warm afternoon just outside Washington, D.C., meeting Ben Chilwell's inswinging corner at the near post. Four minutes before half-time, summer signing Christopher Nkunku put his new side 2-0 up as he followed up a saved effort from midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

The result was enough for Chelsea to finish two points clear of Aston Villa in the six-team standings for the preseason Premier League Summer Series event and claim the first silverware of Mauricio Pochettino's reign.

Chelsea remain unbeaten in preseason and will finish their tour of the U.S. by facing off with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund at Chicago's Soldier Field on Thursday.

Thiago Silva headed Chelsea on the way to victory over Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series match at FedExField.. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Former Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina got his first appearance of the tour on Sunday, starting in goal for Chelsea and keeping a clean sheet before being replaced by Lucas Bergstrom in the 61st minute.

There was also a first start of preseason for 19-year-old English striker Mason Burstow.

Fulham were again without their leading scorer of last season, Aleksandar Mitrovic, amid continued speculation over his future following a big-money offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Marco Silva's side will round out their preseason with the visit of Hoffenheim to Craven Cottage on Saturday.