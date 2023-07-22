Arsenal's Gabriel goes for the clearance and whiffs, leading to a breakaway goal for Jadon Sancho.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Manchester United kicked off their summer tour of the United States with a 2-0 win over Arsenal at MetLife Stadium.

Bruno Fernandes marked his appointment as United's permanent captain with a goal in the first half, quickly followed by another from Jadon Sancho, who was deployed at the No. 9 in Erik ten Hag's system.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Tom Heaton, starting in goal while new signing André Onana continues to build up his fitness following his move from Inter, earlier made a good double save from Gabriel Martinelli.

Mason Mount started the game for United in front of a sell-out crowd of 82,262 -- the highest attendance for a soccer match in New Jersey -- while Declan Rice, Jurriën Timber and Kai Havertz were all named in a strong team picked by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta will not be happy with mistakes that led to both United's first-half goals, first from Aaron Ramsdale and then Gabriel.

Ramsdale should have saved Fernandes' effort from outside the penalty area while Gabriel let Sancho nip in before racing towards the goal and firing a shot into the top corner.

The one downside for Ten Hag was an injury to Amad Diallo. The Ivory Coast winger, who impressed on loan at Sunderland last season, came on at half-time but had to be replaced shortly afterwards with Facundo Pellistri.

Despite the result, there was still a penalty shootout after the final whistle after both managers agreed before kick-off that it was a good chance to practice penalties in front of a big crowd.

United won the shoot-out 5-3 thanks to successful efforts from Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelöf, Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen. Fabio Vieira missed the decisive kick for Arsenal.